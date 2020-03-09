Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, called Donald Trump the “greatest hoax ever perpetrated on America” on Sunday. Then he tweeted a list of what he believes is wrong with the president.

It was a lot.

George Conway, the conservative attorney and husband to White House counsel Kellyanne Conway, issued a warning to Bharara:

you’re going to be up all night Preet — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 9, 2020

Trump fired Bharara in 2017 after he didn’t return the president’s phone call.

“There has to be some kind of arm’s-length relationship” between the president and law enforcement, Bharara said in an interview later. He also reported the call, which he believed breached protocol, to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but was fired just 22 hours later.

Since then, Bharara has been an outspoken critic of Trump, but has never vented quite so brashly on Twitter, until now:

I am angry and worried right now. As are tens of millions of Americans. I don’t know what will happen next but what I do know is this:



Donald Trump is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on America — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

He is a liar



He is a cheat



He is a bad businessman



He can’t spell



He doesn’t read



He doesn’t listen — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

He has no principles



He doesn’t give a shit about anyone



He is profoundly disloyal



He projects his every flaw on others — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

He doesn’t know facts



He doesn’t respect science



He doesn’t get math



He doesn’t acknowledge history



He doesn’t even understand weather — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

He wanted to buy Greenland



He wanted to nuke hurricanes



He says he’s a genius



But he won’t release his grades or tax returns — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

He attacks war heroes while he pardons war criminals



He accuses others of nepotism while he privileges his own children



He whines about criticism as he spews nothing but bile — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

He calls patriots “human scum” while surrounding himself with scumbags like Roger Stone



He claims to be alpha while he endlessly whines like stuck pig



He says he’s for America though he cozies up to despots — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

He said no one has more respect for women than he does



He said he knows more than the generals



He suggested he has a special talent for infectious diseases — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

Singer-songwriter Bill Madden praised Bharara’s thread:

"Donald Trump is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on America."



Preet Bharara is channeling his inner Howard Beale.



I encourage everyone to read his thread. https://t.co/7HpUpAEwfj — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) March 9, 2020

Others on Twitter lauded Bharara as well. A few even offered additional reasons Bharara hadn’t mentioned:

He started his campaign by calling Mexicans rapists and murderers



He then advocated for a “total ban” of Muslims



He routinely says that the free press is the “enemy of the people



He has brought people who support white supremacy into his government and given them immense power — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) March 9, 2020

He has insulted gold star families-on multiple occasions



He has sided with Putin-on multiple occasions



He has made anti-Semitic remarks-on multiple occasions



He has attacked many judges-on multiple occasions



He has tweeted violent images-on multiple occasions — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) March 9, 2020

He said he had hundreds of friends that died during 9/11 yet he never attended one funeral. He was fined 25 million dollars for running a FAKE university, he dodged the draft 5X. He was fined another 2 million for stealing money that was meant for kids with cancer. He is a punk. — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) March 9, 2020

President* Trump says coronavirus is a hoax.



Coronavirus shows us that President* Trump is a hoax, too.https://t.co/38sr83dh9T https://t.co/x7sbS9N69A pic.twitter.com/2Ag86D1Nmt — Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) February 29, 2020

Donald Trump is the greatest crime ever perpetrated on America. His time will come.



“Show me your friends and I’ll show you your future.” pic.twitter.com/1JzLS2tOnt — Blue Girl in a Red State (@BlueGirlsRule) March 9, 2020

I do believe Preet has come to the end of his diplomatic rope. Sometimes it takes ppl longer than others, but it’s inevitable. Eventually everyone comes to the point they can no longer tolerate Trump. It’s a beautiful thing to watch. #EXGOP @PreetBharara — April (@speakout_april) March 9, 2020

Preet unleashed.



And I am here for it. https://t.co/PoHIyptGmS — CabinLoon (@cabinloon) March 9, 2020