Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, called Donald Trump the “greatest hoax ever perpetrated on America” on Sunday. Then he tweeted a list of what he believes is wrong with the president.
It was a lot.
George Conway, the conservative attorney and husband to White House counsel Kellyanne Conway, issued a warning to Bharara:
Trump fired Bharara in 2017 after he didn’t return the president’s phone call.
“There has to be some kind of arm’s-length relationship” between the president and law enforcement, Bharara said in an interview later. He also reported the call, which he believed breached protocol, to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but was fired just 22 hours later.
Since then, Bharara has been an outspoken critic of Trump, but has never vented quite so brashly on Twitter, until now:
