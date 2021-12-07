Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Has Cheeky Reply When Asked What She’s Been Up To

Jennifer Lawrence knows how to keep busy.

The “Don’t Look Up” star was asked by Stephen Colbert Monday what she’s been up to during her three-year Hollywood hiatus. And the very pregnant actor had, well, a very Jennifer Lawrence response.

Advertisement

“I just had a ton of sex,” replied Lawrence, laughing while looking down at her pregnant belly.

“Good for you. Good for you,” an amused Colbert responded.

The 31-year-old Oscar-winner — who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney — also did other things during her break from acting, like “cooked a little. I mean, the pandemic happened, then I cooked and I cleaned a lot.”

When asked what she would do if she permanently quit acting, Lawrence told Colbert housework would be a big part of the picture.

Advertisement

“I think I would be a really good housekeeper ... I mean, I make a mess, but I am really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess,” said Lawrence, noting she loves to clean her kitchen while listening to podcasts about murder.