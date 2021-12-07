Entertainment

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Has Cheeky Reply When Asked What She’s Been Up To

The “Don’t Look Up” star may have taken a three-year break from acting, but she was still pretty, uh, productive.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Jennifer Lawrence knows how to keep busy.

The “Don’t Look Up” star was asked by Stephen Colbert Monday what she’s been up to during her three-year Hollywood hiatus. And the very pregnant actor had, well, a very Jennifer Lawrence response.

“I just had a ton of sex,” replied Lawrence, laughing while looking down at her pregnant belly.

“Good for you. Good for you,” an amused Colbert responded.

The 31-year-old Oscar-winner — who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney — also did other things during her break from acting, like “cooked a little. I mean, the pandemic happened, then I cooked and I cleaned a lot.”

When asked what she would do if she permanently quit acting, Lawrence told Colbert housework would be a big part of the picture.

“I think I would be a really good housekeeper ... I mean, I make a mess, but I am really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess,” said Lawrence, noting she loves to clean her kitchen while listening to podcasts about murder.

That wasn’t the only hilarity Lawrence bestowed upon Colbert’s audience Monday night. She also shared a very funny story about a misunderstanding involving her “Don’t Look Up” co-star, Meryl Streep — which has a great climax, but it’s a little less arousing than her joke above.

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Stephen ColbertJennifer Lawrence