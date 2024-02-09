PoliticsJoe Biden special counselPeter Doocy

Biden Takes Swipe At Peter Doocy In Fiery Exchange

Biden’s comments came during remarks Thursday following a special counsel report that mentioned concerns about the president's memory.
President Joe Biden took a jab at Fox journalist Peter Doocy during heated remarks Thursday.

“How bad is your memory and can you continue as president?” Doocy asked Biden Thursday.

“My memory is so bad that I let you speak,” Biden responded.

Biden’s remarks followed a report from special counsel Robert Hur. The report opted not to recommend pressing charges against the president for mishandling classified documents, but Hur claimed that Biden’s memory was not the best. Hur also claimed that Biden forgot when his son, Beau, died, which Biden vehemently denied.

“Something the special counsel said in his report is that one of the reasons you were not charged is because, in his description, you are a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory,” Doocy said.

“I’m well-meaning, and I’m an elderly man, and I know what the hell I’m doing. I’ve been president, and I put this country back on its feet. I don’t need his recommendation,” Biden responded.

Another reporter asked Biden if his memory had declined, to which Biden responded that his memory was “fine.”

The report as well as Biden’s fiery remarks come as voters consider whether Biden could handle another presidential term given his age and concerns over his mental acuity.

What's Hot