President Biden Reacts To News Of Prince Philip's Death At 99

“On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh,” the White House statement said. “Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly.”

“Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time,” Biden continued.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush also paid their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh in statements of their own.

“Laura and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh,” Bush said in his statement, later adding, “Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.”

"Laura and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others." - President George W. Bush



Read the full statement: https://t.co/BvIFFK6wR0 — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) April 9, 2021

Carter’s statement from his presidential library account said his team was “so sorry” to hear of the duke’s passing, and shared a photo of Carter alongside Philip in 1977.

We are sorry to hear that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away. President Carter and other heads of state dined with His Royal Highness and other members of the Royal Family on May 7, 1977, while attending the G7 Summit in London. Image, NAID 174724 pic.twitter.com/5mkuE8PBSB — Jimmy Carter Presidential Library (@CarterLibrary) April 9, 2021

World leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and many more also remembered the duke through social media tributes:

It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh today. A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country - and the world. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip will be remembered as a decorated naval officer, a dedicated philanthropist, and a constant in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The thoughts of all Canadians are with her and the entire Royal Family as they mourn this significant loss. https://t.co/fgw9jyTM20 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 9, 2021

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021

Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II﻿ on Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the announcement said. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

“Further announcements will be made in due course,” the statement continued. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”