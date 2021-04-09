President Biden Reacts To News Of Prince Philip's Death At 99

President Joe Biden issued a statement hours after the news broke on Friday that Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband of more than 70 years, had died at age 99.
“On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh,” the White House statement said. “Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly.”
“Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time,” Biden continued.
Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush also paid their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh in statements of their own.
“Laura and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh,” Bush said in his statement, later adding, “Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.”
Carter’s statement from his presidential library account said his team was “so sorry” to hear of the duke’s passing, and shared a photo of Carter alongside Philip in 1977.
World leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and many more also remembered the duke through social media tributes:
Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.
“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the announcement said. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”
“Further announcements will be made in due course,” the statement continued. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”