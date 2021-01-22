Welcome back, y’all!

This Inauguration Day ― held in spite of violent white supremacist insurrectionists who just weeks ago waged a war on the U.S. Capitol to prevent it ― simply hit different.

In the first “And THAT’S That” episode of 2021, Taryn Finley, Ja’han Jones and Shaquille Romblay reflect on the inauguration and how we each celebrated the transition of power from Ol’ Boy and His Friends to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

There is a lot of work ahead for the new administration, but the inauguration afforded us all deserved time ― a few moments ― to acknowledge how dire things have been over the past four years and to celebrate the people who worked hardest to rescue the U.S. from the grips of authoritarianism.

We knew we had to kick this season off right, so we were excited to welcome HuffPost’s senior enterprise editor and friend-of-the-show Erin E. Evans, who joined us to discuss her recent piece reflecting on the Capitol riot, America’s history with white terrorism and the way forward for the Biden-Harris administration.

We touch all bases in this one. Come for our sober-minded deliberation, stay for our best “so-you-just-survived-four-years-of-pseudo-fascism” tips.

“And THAT’S That!” is produced and edited by Izzy Best, Nick Offenberg and Sara Patterson. If you have a question or a comment about the show or a suggestion for an episode, email us at andthatsthat@huffpost.com.