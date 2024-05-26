President Joe Biden Remembers Uvalde In Campaign Ad

A new Biden campaign ad has been released honoring the victims of the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting in 2022 while criticizing former President Donald Trump on gun control.
The ad shows photos of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visiting Uvalde, with text appearing over the images.
“Joe Biden expanded background checks and is fighting to ban assault weapons,” the text read.
The video then goes to a clip of Trump as text appears over it, reading, “Donald Trump did nothing to keep us safe.”
As the ad ends, a final text is shown: “I’ll never forget, I’ll never stop fighting.”
Shortly after the Uvalde shooting, Biden signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which enhances background checks for people younger than 21 and puts restrictions on abusive domestic partners trying to buy a gun.
Trump, who is endorsed by the National Rifle Association and is a defender of the Second Amendment, spoke at an NRA convention a few days after the shooting and blamed it on “broken families” while calling efforts to control gun violence “grotesque.”
Last week marked the two-year anniversary of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Nearly 400 police officers from multiple different agencies arrived on scene that day and waited more than an hour to confront and kill the gunman, who killed 19 children and two teachers.
On Friday, victims’ families filed a lawsuit against Meta and the maker of the video game Call of Duty, alleging that the companies hold responsibility for products used by the gunman.
A day prior, 19 families of victims killed or injured in the shooting settled with the City of Uvalde for $2 million on Thursday. The victims’ families also announced they were suing the Texas Department of Safety for $500 million.
“To the families of all the victims: I know that, even after years have passed, there are days it feels like you just got the news yesterday,” Biden wrote in a statement to the Uvalde community shared on Friday. “While there are no words that will ease the pain you continue to feel, I pray you find comfort in reflecting on their memories and all that they meant.”