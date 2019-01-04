President Donald Trump — a man who has bragged about grabbing womens’ genitals without their consent, mocked a disabled reporter, and called a woman “horseface” — called newly sworn-in Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) “disgraceful” for referring to him as a “motherf**ker.”
Tlaib expressed her desire to impeach the president on Thursday at a progressive rally.
“When your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I say, ‘Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”
On Friday, speaking to reporters outside of the White House, Trump responded to a reporter’s question about Tlaib’s remarks.
“I thought her comments were disgraceful,” Trump said. “I think she dishonored her family using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there, I thought that was a great dishonor to her and to her family.”
Tlaib’s comments drew widespread criticism from Republicans who have remained largely silent the times that Trump has lobbed his own insults. (Trump has said in the past that Haiti and other African nations are “shithole countries,” Colin Kaepernick is a “son of a bitch,” and Mexicans crossing the border are rapists.)