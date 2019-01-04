Tlaib expressed her desire to impeach the president on Thursday at a progressive rally.

“When your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I say, ‘Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming



“We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/oQJYqR78IA — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019

On Friday, speaking to reporters outside of the White House, Trump responded to a reporter’s question about Tlaib’s remarks.

“I thought her comments were disgraceful,” Trump said. “I think she dishonored her family using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there, I thought that was a great dishonor to her and to her family.”

Trump says Rashida Tlaib "dishonored herself, and I think she dishonored her family" by "using language like that."



Trump to an Access Hollywood host: "I did try and fuck her...I moved on her like a bitch....You can do anything. Grab 'em by the pussy." pic.twitter.com/QckbCDY3Ww — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 4, 2019