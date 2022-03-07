'President Zelensky Way' Street Sign Erected Outside Russian Embassy In D.C.

In 2020, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed a two-block pedestrian section of downtown Washington Black Lives Matter Plaza, after the Department of Public Works painted the words “Black Lives Matter” along the road to show support for protesters following the police killing of George Floyd.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Mad Dog PAC is known for putting up billboards and signs calling out Republican leaders, including former President Donald Trump. The group previously put up signs around D.C. renaming prominent streets to honor Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist who was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey.