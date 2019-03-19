Meet The Dogs Of The 2020 Presidential Race

JOSEPH PREZIOSO via Getty Images Bailey the golden retriever is a social media favorite among fans of Elizabeth Warren.

Donald Trump is the first president in about 150 years to not have a pet at the White House. But many 2020 presidential hopefuls are clearly aiming to return to tradition.

Last week, Beto O’Rourke’s dog Artemis had a viral moment after appearing with the Texas politician on the cover of Vanity Fair (and looking a bit ... forlorn).

And Artemis is not the only political pup in the 2020 race. Here are all the known presidential candidate dogs of the moment:

Beto O’Rourke and Artemis

Many would argue that O’Rourke’s dog, Artemis, stole the spotlight in the Annie Leibovitz photo shoot featuring the presidential candidate and his family.

The dog, who appears to be a black Labrador, has appeared on O’Rourke’s social media accounts in the past, along with his other dog Rosie and cat Silver.

Kids and I agree that Artemis is best in show. #NationalDogShow pic.twitter.com/LahNLojca0 — Rep. Beto O'Rourke (@RepBetoORourke) November 23, 2017

Elizabeth Warren and Bailey

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has a golden retriever named Bailey, who joined her family over the summer. He’s already a social media celebrity, making many appearances on her Instagram.

“Bailey had his own photo line, wore a ‘Bailey Cam,’ and probably answered more media questions than I did (for the record: Yes, he’s a very good 8-month-old boy),” Warren wrote in a January email, describing a campaign trip. “He snoozed all the way home, and he still hasn’t caught up on his sleep. Campaigning is hard work!”

The cuddly canine was named after George Bailey from “It’s a Wonderful Life” ― a character Warren described as “a guy who was decent, determined & saw the best in people.”

Kirsten Gillibrand and Maple

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) introduced the world to Maple, “the newest member of the Gillibrand family” in July 2017.

The Labradoodle makes occasional appearances on the senator’s Instagram, and staffers apparently refer to her as “the office therapy dog.”﻿

Pete Buttigieg and Buddy & Truman

Pete Buttigieg Buttigieg adopted Buddy, a rescue puggle with one eye.

Pete Buttigieg has two rescue dogs named Truman and Buddy. Truman is a beagle-lab mix, and Buddy is a puggle with one eye.

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, introduced Buddy to his Twitter followers in December and noted that “Buddy is a reminder of how many loving, beautiful animals are waiting for forever homes in shelters.”

The dogs have their own Twitter account as well.

Pete Buttigieg He also shares his home with Truman, a beagle-lab mix.

John Hinkenlooper and Skye

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) has an Akita-bulldog-Chow Chow mix named Skye. Hickenlooper has described Skye as “our rescue wonder dog” and occasionally features the pup on his social media accounts.

“It really lowers the tension in here to have her around sometimes,” he told the Denver Post of bringing Skye to work with him. “When we were doing the oil and gas deal, she was great.”

Skye kept a watchful eye to insure our Long Bill was signed in the most timely & efficient manner. #StateOfCO #coleg pic.twitter.com/5DjVwaBvtz — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) May 3, 2016

Jay Inslee and Pepper & Tilly

The Washington state governor’s dog, Hailey, passed away a decade ago, but he’s proud to have two “grand dogs” via his sons. The pooches are named Pepper and Tilly.

John Delaney and Mimi

Former Maryland congressman John Delaney (D) is also in the race and until recently had two dogs in his family. Their cocker spaniel, Annie, recently passed away, leaving the Delaneys with their daughter’s Maltese named Mimi.

The presidential hopeful has not shared photos of Mimi since joining the race.

The Rest

Other presidential candidates don’t seem to have pet dogs, or at least not any that they’ve formally introduced to the public.

At a campaign event in Iowa, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said in response to a question from a young boy that he does not currently have a dog, but he wants to get one if he makes it to the White House.