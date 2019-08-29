The American public has already been fed an overwhelming amount of agendas, policies and back and forth among presidential candidates ahead of the 2020 election, which we’ll remind you is still not happening for more than a year.

For their part, the candidates already have been fed an overwhelming amount of ... actual food.

Eating at local restaurants and other venues (and being sure to have your photo taken there) is par for the course during a campaign. Just take the Iowa State Fair, which has become one giant, cornbread battered photo-op.

But it’s not all corn dogs and root beer floats. The hungry hopefuls have had plenty of other gastronomical get-togethers on their agendas. There was Joe Biden eating tacos with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Cory Booker eating tamales in Las Vegas, Elizabeth Warren drinking (another) beer ― the list goes on and on.

Below, we’ve rounded up glimpses of several 2020 Democratic presidential contenders getting their grub on.