Food & Drink

Check Out A Sampling Of The Food Presidential Candidates Have Eaten This Year

Nothing screams democracy quite like a corn dog, right?

The American public has already been fed an overwhelming amount of agendas, policies and back and forth among presidential candidates ahead of the 2020 election, which we’ll remind you is still not happening for more than a year.

For their part, the candidates already have been fed an overwhelming amount of ... actual food.

Eating at local restaurants and other venues (and being sure to have your photo taken there) is par for the course during a campaign. Just take the Iowa State Fair, which has become one giant, cornbread battered photo-op.

But it’s not all corn dogs and root beer floats. The hungry hopefuls have had plenty of other gastronomical get-togethers on their agendas. There was Joe Biden eating tacos with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Cory Booker eating tamales in Las Vegas, Elizabeth Warren drinking (another) beer ― the list goes on and on.

Below, we’ve rounded up glimpses of several 2020 Democratic presidential contenders getting their grub on.

Kamala Harris
Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) stopped by Rodney Scott's BBQ for a meal in Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 15.
Kamala Harris
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton have lunch at Sylvia's in New York on Feb. 21.
Bill de Blasio
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio takes a bite during Meatless Monday, a vegetarian lunch initiative for the city's public schools on March 11.
Beto O'Rourke
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) eats cheese fries at Culver's in Wisconsin on March 17.
Joe Biden
Mario Tama via Getty Images
Former Vice President Joe Biden eats tacos with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in Los Angeles on May 8.
Pete Buttigieg
Twitter/ @charliespiering
Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of Gary, Indiana, and Sharpton dine at Sylvia's in New York on April 29.
Elizabeth Warren
Facebook/ Elizabeth Warren
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) drinks beer with husband Bruce Mann on June 21.
Michael Bennet
Twitter/@michaelbennet
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) tries out a cajun filet biscuit from Bojangles in South Carolina on Aug. 6.
Michael Bennet
Twitter/@michaelbennet
Bennet eats a peach cobbler from JK's House of Ribs in Manning, South Carolina on Aug. 6.
Cory Booker
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) eating a tamale in Las Vegas on April 20.
Andrew Yang
Scott Morgan / Reuters
Former technology entrepreneur Yang eats a turkey leg at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Aug. 9. A stop at the state fair -- and samplings of its fare -- is a virtual must for White House aspirants in the walk-up to the Iowa caucuses that start the balloting in each presidential campaign cycle.
John Delaney
Caroline Brehman via Getty Images
Former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) opts for a pork chop at the state fair on Aug. 9.
Amy Klobuchar
Alex Wong via Getty Images
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) eats cheese curds at the state fair on Aug. 10.
Kirsten Gillibrand
Sergio Flores via Getty Images
Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has ice cream at the state fair on Aug. 10. Gillibrand pulled the plug on her presidential bid on Wednesday.
Cory Booker
Sergio Flores via Getty Images
Booker indulges in a deep-fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich at the state fair on Aug. 10.
Kirsten Gillibrand
ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images
Gillibrand chomps on a piece of meat at the state fair on Aug. 10.
Elizabeth Warren
ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images
Warren holds a corn dog as she chats with fair attendees on Aug. 10.
Elizabeth Warren
Caroline Brehman via Getty Images
Warren sips on lemonade at the state fair on Aug. 10.
Bernie Sanders
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Sen. Bernie Sanders (!-Vt.) eats a corn dog at the state fair on Aug. 11.
Pete Buttigieg
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
Buttigieg dips into a root beer float at the state fair on Aug. 13.
Kamala Harris
Twitter / @kamalaharris
Harris eats a pork chop at the state fair on Aug. 11.
Pete Buttigieg
Twitter/@DJJudd
Buttigieg also digs into a pork chop at the state fair on Aug. 13.
2020 electionDemocratic Primary2020 presidential candidatesiowa state fairCorn dog