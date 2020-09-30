Presidential Debate Commission Pledges New Format After Disastrous First Night

The Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonprofit group that produces the presidential debates, announced Wednesday that it would change the formatting for the remaining debates following a disastrous first face-off between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” CPD said in a statement.

The group said it was “carefully considering” changes and would announce those measures “shortly.”

Throughout the 90-minute debate on Tuesday, Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden and debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News.

Both campaigns had agreed to Tuesday’s format, which was supposed to split up the debate into six 15-minute sections, each dedicated to a specific topic. Each candidate was to have two minutes to address each topic before Wallace would allow “open discussion” for the remaining time.

But Trump refused to follow the rules, even after Wallace repeatedly implored the president to stop speaking over him and Biden. He also reminded the president that his campaign had agreed to the format.

At one point, Trump interrupted Biden’s tribute to his late son, Beau Biden, to attack his other son, Hunter Biden.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.