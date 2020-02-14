HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

KucherAV via Getty Images These are the best Presidents Day sales on appliances on washers, dryers and fridges.

You can tell when the appliances around your house aren’t doing their jobs — from a load of laundry that doesn’t come out dry or cookies that come out under baked even when cooked over time.

After all, nobody wants to deal with soggy socks and half-baked half-moon cookies.

If you’re looking to replace an appliance that’s way past its prime, now’s your chance. With all the Presidents Day sales happening this weekend — on mattresses, furniture and clothes — you’ll be able to replace that old appliance once and for all. We found some of the best Presidents Day sales on washers and dryers, refrigerators, ovens and more below.

Check out these Presidents Day 2020 appliance deals:

Home Depot’s offering up to 40% off select appliance “special buys” like kitchen packages that include fridges and dishwashers and wine coolers. The deals are live until Feb. 26.

Until Feb. 26, Lowes is offering up to 40% off select appliances from brands like Samsung, Whirlpool and LG.

Overstock’s Presidents Day sale includes a ton of appliances. You can find everything from an electric kettle for tea time and a waffle maker that flips.

There are lots of appliance deals at Target just in time for Presidents Day, including an additional 15% off slow cookers and pressure cookers with code PRES15 and $100 off select Dyson products.