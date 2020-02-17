HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Hesitant to watch Netflix from your laptop after watching “You”? Want a hands-free way to pause your TV while cooking in the kitchen? It’s probably time to upgrade to a smart TV.
Fortunately, retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon are offering serious savings on smart TVs, 4K TVs and QLED TVs of all sizes this weekend. We’ve seen plenty of TV deals for under $1,000 and one smart TV for as low as $99.
If you’re not sure where to start, but know you’re in the market for a new TV, we’ve rounded up some of the best TV deals we’ve spotted on President’s Day.
1
onn. 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV
Walmart
2
SAMSUNG 50" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN50NU6900
Walmart
3
Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition
Amazon
4
LG 55" Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV (55UM6910PUC)
Target
5
SAMSUNG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN65NU6900
Walmart
6
Sony 49" Class LED X800G Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
Huffington Post
7
Sony 65" Class LED X900F Series 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR
Best Buy
8
Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility
Amazon
9
Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility
Amazon
10
LG 65" Class LED Nano 9 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
Best Buy