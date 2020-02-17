Fortunately, retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon are offering serious savings on smart TVs, 4K TVs and QLED TVs of all sizes this weekend. We’ve seen plenty of TV deals for under $1,000 and one smart TV for as low as $99.

If you’re not sure where to start, but know you’re in the market for a new TV, we’ve rounded up some of the best TV deals we’ve spotted on President’s Day.