The Best Presidents Day 2020 TV Deals Under $1,000

Save on smart TVs, 4K TVs and QLED TVs of all sizes this weekend

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Hesitant to watch Netflix from your laptop after watching “You”? Want a hands-free way to pause your TV while cooking in the kitchen? It’s probably time to upgrade to a smart TV.

Fortunately, retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon are offering serious savings on smart TVs, 4K TVs and QLED TVs of all sizes this weekend. We’ve seen plenty of TV deals for under $1,000 and one smart TV for as low as $99.

If you’re not sure where to start, but know you’re in the market for a new TV, we’ve rounded up some of the best TV deals we’ve spotted on President’s Day.

1
onn. 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV
Walmart
Normally $118, on sale for $99 at Walmart.
2
SAMSUNG 50" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN50NU6900
Walmart
Normally $328, on sale for $295 at Walmart.
3
Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Normally $350, on sale for $250 on Amazon.
4
LG 55" Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV (55UM6910PUC)
Target
Normally $600, on sale for $350 at Target.
5
SAMSUNG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN65NU6900
Walmart
Normally $548, on sale for $478 at Walmart.
6
Sony 49" Class LED X800G Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
Huffington Post
Normally $700, on sale for $450 at Best Buy.
7
Sony 65" Class LED X900F Series 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR
Best Buy
Normally $1,300, on sale for $999 at Best Buy.
8
Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility
Amazon
Normally $900, on sale for $598 on Amazon.
9
Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility
Amazon
Normally $1798, on sale for $898 on Amazon.
10
LG 65" Class LED Nano 9 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
Best Buy
Normally $1,300, on sale for $1000 at Best Buy.
