The Best Presidents Day Sales On Mattresses And Bedding

Use the holiday to upgrade your bed setup with deals from Amazon, Target, West Elm, Wayfair and more.

A <a href="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=63ebac9ae4b02c257378e14f&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Flinen-core-sheet-set%3Fvariant%3D17153066401882" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="linen sheet set from Brooklinen." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ebac9ae4b02c257378e14f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=63ebac9ae4b02c257378e14f&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Flinen-core-sheet-set%3Fvariant%3D17153066401882" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">linen sheet set from Brooklinen.</a>
Brooklinen
A linen sheet set from Brooklinen.

You don’t have to be able to name all the presidents in order to enjoy the benefits of Presidents Day — namely the unreal sales on big-time home items like mattresses, bed frames, and bedding.

Whether you’re redecorating your bedroom or guest room or are just ready to upgrade your sleep setting, we’ve rounded up the best Presidents Day sales on everything bed-related, from pillowcases to duvet inserts.

If you’ve been looking for a sign to finally spring for that set of linen sheets you’ve been eyeing for months or to replace your ever-thinning pillows, consider this your invitation to upgrade your slumber, at a price you’ll love. You won’t lose sleep over these deals, though you may cancel all your foreseeable social arrangements to stay snuggly in your new bed.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Serta
Serta
You'll find everything from budget-friendly mattresses-in-a-box to high-quality cooling mattresses at Serta. Enjoy up to $1,000 off select mattresses and adjustable base sets for Presidents Day.
Queen mattress: $2,999 at Serta (originally $3,399)Shop Serta
2
Molecule
Molecule
Temperature-regulating, recovery-focused mattresses at a price you'll love? Yes, please. Right now, Molecule is hosting 30% off sitewide with code PREZ30.
Queen mattress: $674.25 at Molecule (originally $899)Shop Molecule
3
Purple
Purple
Hot sleepers rejoice! Purple's unique GelFlex Grid supports your body while drawing heat away. They also offer pillows, sheets, bedding, bed frames and seat cushions. For Presidents Day, score up to $900 off a Purple mattress set, and save up to 25% on pillows and bedding.
Queen mattress: $2,599 (originally $2,999)Shop Purple
4
Vaya
Vaya
Designed and manufactured in the USA, Vaya makes simple, comfortable mattresses that bounce back quicker than traditional memory foam. For Presidents Day, enjoy $300 off any mattress as well as free shipping and returns with code VAYA300.
Queen mattress: $699 at Vaya (originally $999)Shop Vaya
5
Casper
Casper
Casper, the mattress company with a focus on cooling designs intended for hot sleepers, is offering 20% off their selection of mattresses until Feb. 28.
Queen mattress: $895.50 at Casper (originally $995)Shop Casper
6
West Elm
West Elm
Known for its chic, on-trend furniture, it's no surprise that West Elm has gorgeous yet comfortable bedding. For Presidents Day, enjoy up to 50% off their bedding like this dreamy gauze cotton duvet cover and pillow sham set.
$120+ at West Elm (originally $150)Shop West Elm
7
Walmart
Walmart
From sheets to comforters to electric blankets, Walmart has it all, and at prices you'll like. The site is currently hosting some amazing deals, like this very highly rated 14-inch mattress from Allswell for half off.
Queen mattress: $499 at Walmart (originally $999)Shop Walmart
8
Nest Bedding
Nest Bedding
Family-owned brand Nest Bedding makes luxury mattresses and bedding. For Presidents Day, enjoy up to 50% off mattresses and up to 60% off bedding.
$849.50 at Nest Bedding (originally $1,699)Shop Nest
9
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon has it all, often for unbeatable prices. For Presidents Day, snag an elevated duvet cover with a zipper closure and two pillow shams for a fraction of the normal price.
Queen set: $32.99 at Amazon (originally $42.99)Shop Amazon
10
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
The Citizenry offers totally unique, one-of-a-kind luxury home goods from around the world. For Presidents Day, save up to 13% on their luxury linen bedding.
Queen set: $544 at The Citizenry (originally $625)Shop The Citizenry
11
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Known for their gorgeous home furnishings, you'll fall in love with Pottery Barn's elevated bedding. For Presidents Day, enjoy up to 50% off select bedding like this box stitch quilt.
Quilt: $124+ at Pottery Barn (originally $249+)Shop Pottery Barn
12
Emma Sleep
Emma Sleep
Crafted with advanced foam technology, Emma mattresses give you support while comfortably fitting to your body. For Presidents Day, enjoy up to 50% off select mattresses as well as free pillows with the Emma climax hybrid, intended for couples and heavy sleepers.
Queen mattress: $799 at Emma (originally $1,599)Shop Emma Sleep
13
Target
Target
If you've never had the pleasure of snuggling up in Target sheets, Presidents Day is the perfect time to try. Find huge savings on blankets, bed skirts, pillowcases and more, like these 1,200-thread-count sateen sheets.
Queen set: $35.99 at Target (originally $44.99)Shop Target
14
Zoma Sleep
Zoma Sleep
Zoma offers recovery mattresses for athletes and folks with physically demanding lifestyles. For Presidents Day, enjoy $150 off all mattresses, plus free shipping and returns, with code WIN150.
Queen mattress: $999 at Zoma (originally $1,149)Shop Zoma
15
Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair is your one-stop shop for everything home-related, so it's no wonder they have a great selection of bedding. For President's Day, enjoy up to 70% off clearance items like this set of ultra-soft wrinkle-resistant sheets.
Queen set: $29.99 at Wayfair (originally $41.62)Shop Wayfair
16
Apt2B
Apt2B
Apt2B is best known for its high-quality, midcentury modern-inspired furniture and furnishings, but they also sell some really comfortable mattresses. For Presidents Day, enjoy up to 30% off sitewide.
Queen mattress: $933.30 at Apt2B (originally $1,098)Shop Apt2B
17
Amerisleep
Amerisleep
Amerisleep makes mattresses and bed frames in the USA with eco-friendly materials certified by CertiPUR-US. Through Feb. 27, enjoy $450 off any mattress, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase.
Queen mattress: $1,299 at Amerisleep (originally $1,749)Shop Amerisleep
18
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Don't be fooled by the linen pun, this New York City bedding retailer makes drool-worthy sheets in all kinds of fabrics, including flannel, sateen, cashmere, percale and more (though their linen is top-tier). For Presidents Day, enjoy 15% off sitewide.
Queen linen Core set: $271.15 at Brooklinen (originally $319)Shop Brooklinen
19
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth makes minimalist luxury bedding, bath linens and apparel. Through Feb. 24, enjoy 30% off sitewide.
Queen set: $295.20 at Cozy Earth (originally $369)Shop Cozy Earth
20
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle
You may love Tuft & Needle mattresses, but did you know they also make bedding, bed frames, pet beds and nightstands? For President's Day, enjoy up to to $625 off mattresses, bedding and more.
Queen mattress: $895.50 at Tuft & Needle (originally $995)Shop Tuft & Needle
21
Beautyrest
Beautyrest
The name says it all. Beautyrest makes mattresses, bed frames and bedding to give you a restful night's slumber. For Presidents Day, enjoy up to $900 off select mattresses and adjustable bed frames.
Queen mattress: $2,399 at Beautyrest (originally $2,699)Shop Beautyrest
22
Arhaus
Arhaus
Arhaus makes quality home and outdoor furniture for all styles. For Presidents Day, enjoy up to 60% off select items, like their cloud-like plush mattresses.
Queen mattress: $1,999 at Arhaus (originally $2,899)Shop Arhaus
23
Boll & Branch
Created by a couple dedicated to good sleep, Boll & Branch makes luxury bedding, bath linens and home decor. For Presidents Day, enjoy 20% off their bedding bundles, like this complete set including a set of sheets, two pillows and pillowcases, a waffle blanket, a duvet insert and a duvet cover.
$1,195+ at Boll & Branch (originally $1,978)Shop Boll & Branch
24
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding is a family-run business offering quality mattresses, bed frames, bedding and COVID masks. Through Feb. 20, enjoy 30% off sitewide with code PRESDAY30.
Queen mattress: $1,679.30 at Brooklyn Bedding (originally $2,399)Shop Brooklyn Bedding
