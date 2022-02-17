Getting quality sleep is so important and the type of mattress you sleep on can make all the difference. And what better time to invest in a new one than Presidents Day? Even though the holiday is on Feb. 21, tons of mattress companies and brands are already hosting huge sales and deals that you’ll definitely want to get in on. Presidents Day is known for its massive sales, especially on mattresses and bedding, and we rounded up several companies that have the best offerings this year.
Top brands like Casper, Purple, Tempur-Pedic and Mattress Firm are having sales this year so you can get the mattress you deserve, and many deals are automatically applied and don’t require you to use a promo code. You can even save as much as $800 on mattresses from the eco-friendly brand Avocado.
