All The Best Presidents Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Right Now

Use the holiday to get an amazing deal on a new mattress from brands like Amerisleep, Casper, Purple and Tempur-Pedic.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=88336&afftrack=presidentsdaymattress-KristenAdaway-021522-620b03cde4b083bd1cc32a1f&urllink=amerisleep.com%2Fas2.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Amerisleep&#x27;s AS2 mattress. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620b03cde4b083bd1cc32a1f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=88336&afftrack=presidentsdaymattress-KristenAdaway-021522-620b03cde4b083bd1cc32a1f&urllink=amerisleep.com%2Fas2.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Amerisleep's AS2 mattress. </a>
Getting quality sleep is so important and the type of mattress you sleep on can make all the difference. And what better time to invest in a new one than Presidents Day? Even though the holiday is on Feb. 21, tons of mattress companies and brands are already hosting huge sales and deals that you’ll definitely want to get in on. Presidents Day is known for its massive sales, especially on mattresses and bedding, and we rounded up several companies that have the best offerings this year.

Top brands like Casper, Purple, Tempur-Pedic and Mattress Firm are having sales this year so you can get the mattress you deserve, and many deals are automatically applied and don’t require you to use a promo code. You can even save as much as $800 on mattresses from the eco-friendly brand Avocado.

1
Amerisleep
Amerisleep
With the code AS300 you can get $300 off any mattress at Amerisleep, with no-contact delivery and free returns. This is the perfect time to get Amerisleep's best-selling AS3 mattress, which is tailored to adapt to your sleep style and body type. This offer ends on Feb. 28.
Get the AS3 mattress starting at $849.
2
Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-Pedic
Save up to $500 on select mattress sets at Tempur-Pedic, including $100 off on Adapt and ProAdapt models. The discount will be automatically applied when you add items to your cart.
Get the Tempur-Adapt mattress starting at $2,699.
3
Purple
Purple
For a limited time at Purple, you can get up to $700 off a mattress when you add a sleep system, which includes a base and bedding bundle. Other standout Presidents Day deals from the brand include $300 off the Hybrid Premier 4 mattress, $250 off the Hybrid Premier 3 mattress, $200 off the Hybrid mattress, $150 off a Purple Plus mattress and $125 off thePurple mattress.
Get the Purple mattress starting at $674.
4
Mattress Firm
Mattress Firm
A staple in the mattress and bed frame industry, Mattress Firm's Presidents Day deals include mattresses starting at $159.99 and discounts on brands like Sleepys, Tulo, Sealy, Serta and Beautyrest. These sales end on March 8.
Get the Tulo 8-inch memory foam bamboo mattress starting at $189.99.
5
Allswell
Allswell
Get 20% off everything on Allswell's site when you use the code PREZ20. This offer, which includes their mattresses, bed frames, bedding and home decor, expires Feb 22. at 9 p.m. PST.
Get the Allswell mattress starting at $271.20.
6
Vaya Sleep
Vaya Sleep
Get $300 of any mattress at Vaya Sleep when you use the code VAYA300 at checkout.
Get the Vaya mattress starting at $349.
7
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding
Get 25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding when you use the code PRESDAY25. Choose from six types of mattresses, including the Signature, Aurora, Sedona, Spartan, Bloom and Chill. This offer expires on Feb. 21.
Get the Brooklyn Aurora hybrid starting at $749.25.
8
Tuft and Needle
Tuft and Needle
Get 20% off Original, Mint and Hybrid mattresses at Tuft and Needle through Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PST. The original mattress contours with your body to provide comfortable support, while the hybrid mattress, which is ideal for all sleeping styles, uses adaptable foam and springs. The discount will be automatically applied.
Get the Tuft and Needle original mattress starting at $516.
9
Helix
Helix
Personalized mattress brand Helix has three Presidents Day codes you can use for big savings this year: use PRESDAY200 when you spend $1,750 to get $200 off and two free Dream Pillows, PRESDAY150 when you spend $1,250 to get $150 off and two free Dream Pillows and PRESDAY100 to get$100 off any mattress and two free Dream Pillows.
Get the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress starting at $999.
10
Bear Mattress
Bear Mattress
Every mattress from Bear is made using high-performance cooling foams to create a comfortable system that dissipates heat and regulates your body temperature. When you use the code PD25 at checkout, you'll get 25% off while supplies last.
Get the Bear Elite hybrid mattress starting at $1,399.
11
Leesa
Leesa
Get up to $500 off mattresses at Leesa. Discounted prices are already reflected on the product pages. Whether you go for the Legend mattress, which has a dual pocket spring system ,or the hybrid mattress that combines premium foam layers with pocket springs, your back will thank you. The sale ends March 8 at 6 a.m. EST.
Get the hybrid mattress starting at $1,049.
12
Casper
Casper
Until Feb. 22, you can get up to $595 off mattresses at Casper when you use the code PRESDAY22. Choose from the Nova hybrid, Wave hybrid and the original mattress. The sale expires Feb. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PST.
Get the Nova hybrid mattress starting at $1,185.75.
13
Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair's Presidents Day sales include great deals on mattresses. You can even get a mattress for as low as $79.99. Discounts are automatically applied, and the offers end on Feb. 21.
Get the Alwyn Home 7-inch medium memory foam mattress starting at $169.99.
14
Floyd Home
Floyd Home
Save 15% sitewide when you use the code VOTEFLOYD. This includes Floyd Home's hybrid mattress, which starts at $760.75 with the code.
Get the Floyd mattress starting at $760.75.
15
Avocado
Avocado
With the code SAVE10 you can save up to $800 on mattresses at Avocado. Choose from the Avocado Green mattress, eco organic mattress, organic luxury mattress and a variety of kids and crib mattresses. Each is made of non-toxic, natural and organic materials. This sale ends on Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Get the Avocado Green mattress starting at $989.10.
