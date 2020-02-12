HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

KatarzynaBialasiewicz via Getty Images You don't want to miss out on getting the desk of your dreams.

Chances are that there’s something around the house that you’ve been hoping to update for awhile.

Whether it’s a bookcase that’s about to burst or a coffee table that’s seen and heard too much during parties, you’ve probably been waiting for the right moment to replace a piece that’s had better days.

But, of course, you don’t want to spend a fortune on furniture. Or on decor that you’ve wanted to spice up your sacred space.

Thankfully, Presidents Day brings a lot of sales — and we’ve already spotted ones on furniture and home decor that you don’t want to miss out on from Anthropologie to Wayfair. So now, you can sit back in a chair that won’t wobble every time you move in it.

Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced.

And check out HuffPost Coupons for Presidents Day promo codes from brands you know and trust like Bed Bath & Beyond and Dyson.