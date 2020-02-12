HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Chances are that there’s something around the house that you’ve been hoping to update for awhile.
Whether it’s a bookcase that’s about to burst or a coffee table that’s seen and heard too much during parties, you’ve probably been waiting for the right moment to replace a piece that’s had better days.
But, of course, you don’t want to spend a fortune on furniture. Or on decor that you’ve wanted to spice up your sacred space.
Thankfully, Presidents Day brings a lot of sales — and we’ve already spotted ones on furniture and home decor that you don’t want to miss out on from Anthropologie to Wayfair. So now, you can sit back in a chair that won’t wobble every time you move in it.
Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced.
During Floyd's Presidents’ Day sale, you can get up to $125 off on customer favorites, including a sofa, coffee table and bed (which one of our editors has been eyeing for forever) with code FLOYD2020.
For Presidents Day, Lulu & Georgia is having a "buy more, save more" sale. If you spend $500, you can get 15% off with code TAKE15. If you spend $1000, you can get 20% off with code TAKE20. If you spend $1500, you can get 25% off with code TAKE25.
For Presidents Day, Pier One is having a "buy more, save more" sale where you can save up to 30% offon full-price items with code SAVEMORE. If you spend $75, you can get $25 off your order. If you spend $150, you can get $50 off. If you spend $300, you can get $100 off.
Now's your chance to fulfill your West Elm fantasies: for a limited time, get 20% off on orders over $79 and free shipping with code refresh. And during the site's "Super Upholstery Sale," you can get up to 30% off furniture like sofas and sectionals.