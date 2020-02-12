HuffPost Finds

The BestPresidents Day Furniture And Home Decor Deals Worth Knowing About

Don't sit on these Presidents Day 2020 furniture and decor deals.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You don't want to miss out on getting the desk of your dreams.&nbsp;
You don't want to miss out on getting the desk of your dreams. 

Chances are that there’s something around the house that you’ve been hoping to update for awhile.

Whether it’s a bookcase that’s about to burst or a coffee table that’s seen and heard too much during parties, you’ve probably been waiting for the right moment to replace a piece that’s had better days.

But, of course, you don’t want to spend a fortune on furniture. Or on decor that you’ve wanted to spice up your sacred space.

Thankfully, Presidents Day brings a lot of sales — and we’ve already spotted ones on furniture and home decor that you don’t want to miss out on from Anthropologie to Wayfair. So now, you can sit back in a chair that won’t wobble every time you move in it.

Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced.

And check out HuffPost Coupons for Presidents Day promo codes from brands you know and trust like Bed Bath & Beyond and Dyson.

Below, the best Presidents Day sales on furniture and home decor:

1
Anthropologie
Until Feb. 17, you can get an extra 25% off sale furniture at Anthropologie. All other sale items are half-off and final sale.
2
Bed Bath & Beyond
You can get up to 50% off during Bed Bath & Beyond's Presidents Day sale, which ends on Feb. 17, with deals like up to $150 off Dyson vacuums.
3
Floyd
During Floyd's Presidents’ Day sale, you can get up to $125 off on customer favorites, including a sofa, coffee table and bed (which one of our editors has been eyeing for forever) with code FLOYD2020.
4
Lulu & Georgia
For Presidents Day, Lulu & Georgia is having a "buy more, save more" sale. If you spend $500, you can get 15% off with code TAKE15. If you spend $1000, you can get 20% off with code TAKE20. If you spend $1500, you can get 25% off with code TAKE25.
5
Overstock
During Overstock’s Presidents’ Day sale, you can get up to 70% off thousands of items plus free shipping.
6
Pier One
For Presidents Day, Pier One is having a "buy more, save more" sale where you can save up to 30% offon full-price items with code SAVEMORE. If you spend $75, you can get $25 off your order. If you spend $150, you can get $50 off. If you spend $300, you can get $100 off.
7
Wayfair
Wayfair's having a “Presidents’ Day Blowout” on furniture, decor and kitchen items. And there's even a living room sale and all-things-home sale that has products that are up to 65% off.
8
West Elm
Now's your chance to fulfill your West Elm fantasies: for a limited time, get 20% off on orders over $79 and free shipping with code refresh. And during the site's "Super Upholstery Sale," you can get up to 30% off furniture like sofas and sectionals.
9
World Market
Until Feb. 17, reward members can get 20% off and free shipping on orders over $75 with code PRESDAY20.
shoppableshoppinghome hacksValentine's Dayfinds sale