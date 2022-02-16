Shopping

The Best Presidents Day Sales 2022: Everything You Need To Know

Shop Presidents Day deals on everything from furniture, kitchen gadgets, beauty and more!

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A cacuum and Keurig coffee machine from <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=presidentsdaysale2022-lourdesuribe-021622-6206d04be4b0ccfb3e551da9&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fcategory%2Fdeals-and-steals%2Fshop-all-deals%2F16423" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bed Bath and Beyond" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6206d04be4b0ccfb3e551da9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=presidentsdaysale2022-lourdesuribe-021622-6206d04be4b0ccfb3e551da9&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fcategory%2Fdeals-and-steals%2Fshop-all-deals%2F16423" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Bed Bath and Beyond</a>.
Bed Bath and Beyond
A cacuum and Keurig coffee machine from Bed Bath and Beyond.

Shopping lovers, rejoice! Presidents Day sales have landed, and they’re almost too good to be true. If you’ve had your eyes on a splurge-y skin care product, need to replace a critical piece of furniture or kitchen item or simply want to upgrade your undies, we’ve got you covered. Welcome to HuffPost’s guide to the ultimate Presidents Day sales. You don’t want to miss huge savings from beloved brands like 40% off at Eddie Bauer, up to 70% off at Overstock, up to 50% off at Calpak and much more.

Consider this a one-stop shop that includes all your favorite brands and retailers, including Amazon. We’ve made it extra easy for you by rounding up all the information you need in one handy place. After nearly two months of meager sale options, our time has come. So settle in and keep scrolling for can’t miss deals across all the major categories: home, fashion, beauty and more!

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Get the coffee machine or air fryer of your dreams during Bed Bath and Beyond's President's Day sales. It's the perfect time to stock up on big-ticket items like kitchen appliances or upgrade bathroom staples like a bathmat.

Get up to 50% off all sale & clearance items from now through Feb. 21.
Get the deals at Bed Bath and Beyond.
2
Prose
Prose
Customize your hair care routine with Prose's fully personalized collection. They have everything from shampoo to supplements and will start you on a hair transformation journey. Once you get hooked on high-end products created especially for your own needs, you'll never be able to go back.

From Feb. 17 through Feb. 21, new customers who subscribe to three or more products get $10 off your next three orders, for a $30 total discount.
Get the deals at Prose.
3
Oak Essentials
Oak Essentials
Oak Essentials is designer Jenni Kayne's skin care passion project. The collection features clean, effective products that are cruelty-free, non-GMO and organic.

From Feb. 14 through Feb 22, you can use code HUFFPOST15 and get 15% off sitewide.
Get the deals at Oak Essentials.
4
Amazon
Flash Furniture Office Chair
Featuring a high-back, adjustable headrest and flip-up arms, this chair from Flash Furniture is a great addition to your WFH setup.

Along with select furniture on sale at Amazon, it's available for up to 37% off through Feb. 23rd.
Get it from Amazon for $151.10.
5
Purple
Purple
Get a good night's sleep with a brand new Purple mattress.

Get up to $700 off a mattress and sleep system, which includes a mattress paired with a base and bedding bundle. Offer will be valid while supplies last.
Get the deals at Purple.
6
Men's Wearhouse
Men's Wearhouse
Get ready for your next event and visit Men's Wearhouse to pick up some must-have suiting essentials, from shirt and shoes to accessories.

From Feb. 17 through Feb. 21, you can get two dress shirts for $75 or three dress shirts for $105. Buy one suit or sports coat and get a second one at 25% off. Buy one tie, get a second free.
Get the deals at Men's Wearhouse.
7
EyeBuyDirect
EyeBuyDirect
Whether you're looking for sunglasses, new prescription lenses or want to get some blue light reading glasses, EyeBuyDirect has you covered.

From Feb. 14 through Feb 21, enjoy 30% off frames priced above $15 as well as free shipping with the code SEE30VIP.
Get the deals at EyeBuyDirect.
8
Adidas
Adidas
Don't miss Adidas' comprehensive sale. It's the perfect time to grab those sneakers you've been eyeing, score some new loungewear or pick up some fresh leggings.

Get 30% off online and in-stores with code SCORE from now through Feb. 22.
Get the deals at Adidas.
9
1 800 Contacts
1 800 Contacts
Easily your contact lenses with 1 800 Contacts, you can even use your FSA funds for them. They take insurance, offer online vision exams and carry the most popular contact lens brands. It couldn't be easier.

Get 25% off your first order sitewide from now through Feb. 21 plus free shipping from Feb. 18 through Feb. 25.
Get the deals at 1 800 Contacts.
10
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Socalle Modern Cube Storage
Along with being incredibly aesthetically pleasing, this six-cute storage unit is incredibly versatile. It can be used horizontally or vertically and includes optional back panels for bookcase-type display.

From today through Feb. 23, it's available for 44% off.
Get it from Amazon for $44.86.
11
Aerie
Aerie
Snag some new undies or get ready for summer with a new bikini from Aerie. They're sweet, stylish and fun.

Get up to 60% off the Aerie Collection from Feb. 17 through Feb. 21.
Get the deals at Aerie.
12
Bissel
Bissel
Snag a new much-needed vacuum this President's Day, including Bissel's line of cult-favorite pet hair cleaning machines.

For one day only, you can use the code PRESIDENT22 at checkout to receive 25% off Bissel's entire website on Feb. 21. You can also get $65 dollars off their newest CrossWave machine from now through the end of March.
Get the deals at Bissel.
13
J.Crew Factory
J.Crew Factory
It's never to early to start your spring wardrobe shopping, and J.Crew Factory's sale is as good as it gets.

From Feb. 16 through Feb. 22, enjoy 30-50% off sitewide.
Get the deals at J.Crew Factory.
14
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
It doesn't get much better than Brooklinen's gorgeous wares. Their sheets, towels and robes are as luxurious as it gets.

Enjoy 15% off sitewide (excluding Last Call and Spaces items), save 25% when purchasing two-three pillows and save 40% with the purchase of four pillows or more from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23.
Get the deals at Brooklinen.
15
Amazon
Ameriwood Home Marshall Utility Cart
Save up to 15% off select furniture at Amazon from now to Feb. 23 like this popular Ameriwood Home three-sheld metal rolling utility cart that is as practical as it is good-looking. Perfect for bathroom storage, books and more.
Get the deals at Amazon starting at $34.47.
16
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry
The seasons will be changing before we know it and with it, the arrival of wedding season. Give your shoe closet a makeover with Chinese Laundry's footwear.

Use code FEBMORE from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25 and get 25% off $100 or 30% off $150+.
Get the deals at Chinese Laundry.
17
Calpak
Calpak
Pick up new luggage, weekenders or even packing cubes at Calpak. They're made of high-quality materials, come in all kinds of colors and patterns and make traveling look and feel good.

Get up to 50% off select products from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21.
Get the deals at Calpak.
18
LensDirect
LensDirect
Looking to upgrade your glasses? Then LensDirect has all your eyewear needs covered.

From Saturday, Feb. 19 to Tuesday, Feb. 25, save 20% on contacts plus free shipping using code PRES20 and save 40% on eyewear, sunglasses and lens replacements and free shipping with code PRES40.
Get the deals from LensDirect.
19
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer
Enjoy Eddie Bauer's classic clothing and accessories at majorly discounted prices.

Get 40% off from now through Feb. 21.
Get the deals at Eddie Bauer.
20
Pepper
Pepper
Made especially for people with small chests, Pepper's bras and undies are as cute and sexy as they are practical and well-constructed.

Get 20% off any order of $120 or more with code 20PREZ from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21.
Get the deals from Pepper.
21
Amazon
Posh Creations Bean Bag Chair
Add a bit of comfy cozy seating to your kid's bedroom with these durable and soft bean bag chairs. It has a removable machine-washable cover that couldn't be more convenient.

Available at 14% off from now through Feb. 23.
Get it from Amazon for $45.36.
22
Ashley Furniture
Ashley Furniture
Get your home stocked and ready for the new season whether you need large furniture pieces or small touches.

Get up to 40% off plus 12 months of special financing from now through Feb. 28.
Get the deals at Ashley Furniture.
23
Amazon
Maples Rugs Distressed Tapestry Runner
Get up to 15% off on select rugs at Amazon like this vintage-style distressed runner by Maples Rugs now through Feb. 23.
Get the deals on Amazon.
24
Musely
Musely
Tackle your skin care needs and get prescription products delivered straight to your door.

Use code HUFF15 and get 15% off all FaceRx treatments with autofill selected at checkout from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21.
Get the deals at Musely.
25
Armani Beauty
Armani Beauty
Pick up some high-end makeup with Georgio Armani's lovely makeup, skin care and fragrance options.

From now through Feb. 21, use code AMORE20 and receive 20% off sitewide.
Get the deals at Armani Beauty.
26
Pact
Pact
Get gorgeous organic cotton undies, pjs, linens and much more at Pact. They're good for you, look fabulous, and are great for the environment.

From Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, you can take advantage of Pact's sitewide sale. Discounts begin at 20% off with some discounts as deep as 40% off.
Get the deals at Pact.
27
Missguided
Missguided
Give your closet a makeover with the fresh styles over at Missguided.

From now through Feb. 21, you can enjoy up to 80% off sitewide,
Get the deals at Missguided.
28
Reebok
Reebok
Pick up a new pair of running shoes or some cute vintage style throwbacks at Reebok.

From Feb. 18 through Feb. 25, get 35% off sitewide at Reebok with promo code OHYEAH.
Get the deals at Reebok.
29
Floyd Home
Floyd Home
Update your home's interiors with Floyd Home's lovely collection of furniture, storage and organization units, seating and more.

From now through Feb. 28, you can use the code VOTEFLOYD and get 15% off sitewide.
Get the deals at Floyd Home.
30
Glasses USA
Glasses USA
Shop the newest glasses shapes including designer styles at Glasses USA's sale. Pick up readers, sunnies or swap out your everyday glasses of a shiny new pair.

From now through Tuesday, Feb. 22, get 65% off frames for both eyeglasses and sunglasses with basic RX lenses and free shipping with code PREZ65 and 45% off designer styles like Gucci and Prada with code DESIGNER40.
Get the deals at Glasses USA.
31
Crane & Canopy
Crane & Canopy
Crane & Canopy has everything you need for a cozy, comfortable and beautiful home. They have everything from bedding to pajamas, all made with beautiful materials that last a lifetime.

Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs and home décor from 2/17 through 2/21.
Get the deals at Crane & Canopy.
32
Pillowcube
Pillowcube
Say goodbye to neck pain, back pain and sleepless nights with Pillowcube's bestselling pillows made especially for side sleepers.

Beginning Feb. 15, you can get 25% off the Side Sleeper Pro and Ice Cube Cooling Pillows as well as 50% off white Perfect Fit pillowcases.
Get the deals at Pillowcube.
33
Overstock
Overstock
Take your pick of myriad home improvement, decor, art, storage and more at Overstock's President's Day clearance sale.

Get up to 70% off select items from now through Feb. 21.
Get the deals at Overstock.
34
Chi
Chi
Stock up on Chi's iconic hair products during their President's Day Flash Sale. Everything from hair straighteners to smoothing creams will be up for grabs.

Get 30% off their entire site from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21.
Get the deals at Chi.
35
Nordstrom
Curie
Shop Curie's gorgeous body products at Nordstrom and get a free 2oz hand sanitizer with any full-sized Curie product from now through end of February.
Get the deals at Nordstrom.
36
Mattress Firm
Mattress Firm
President's Day sales are the perfect time to replace an old mattress, and Mattress Firm has great deals happening.

From Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, you can get an extra 20% off with the code UNJUNK20.
Get the deals at Mattress Firm.
37
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Tafton Fabric Club Chair and Ottoman Set
This two-piece set looks incredibly high-end, and includes an elegant tufted chair and a matching ottoman. The plush cushions are as soft and inviting as they are chic, and will add a bit of flair to an office or lounge room without being ostentatious.

Get it for 12% off from now through Feb. 23.
Get it from Amazon for $392.32.
38
By Rosie Jane
By Rosie Jane
Find your new signature scent with one of By Rosie Jane's gorgeous fragrances, candles and more.

Get 30% off all candles from Feb. 18 through Feb. 21.
Get the deals at By Rosie Jane
39
Cloud Paper
Cloud Paper
Swap your everyday toilet paper and paper towels out for these sustainable options made of 100% bamboo. Cloud Paper uses a subscription model that delivers straight to your door— it doesn't get much easier than that!

From Feb.18–Feb. 22, they're offering 10% off for new customers with the code PRESIDENT.
Get the deals at Cloud Paper.
40
Sassy Hair Cap
Sassy Hair Cap
Protect your hair with Sassy Hair Cap's expandable satin caps and satin pillowcases.

Get 25% off sitewide with code PRESIDENTSDAY from Feb. 18 through Feb. 21.
Get the deals at Sassy Black Cap.
41
Bernardo
Bernardo
Pick up an iconic puffer or grab some cozy jackets during Bernardo's sale on sale this weekend.

Get an extra 10% off all sale styles with code EPIC10 from Feb. 17 through Feb. 21.
Get the deals at Bernardo.
42
Caddis
Caddis
Pick up blue light glasses, readers, progressives and more during Caddis' sale.

Use code PRES20 from Feb. 18 through Feb. 21 to get 20% off purchases over $149.
Get the deals at Caddis.
A thermal fleece-lined underwear set for men

13 Base Layers Of Clothing To Keep You Warm Even In The Coldest Of Weather

shoppinghomesalesPresidents Day

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

8 Signs You’re In A Toxic Friendship (And What To Do About It)

Style & Beauty

TikTok’s Latest Lip-Plumping Technique Could Signal The End Of Lip Injections

Wellness

What COVID Breakthrough Infections Might Look Like In The Future

Food & Drink

Is There An Ideal Time Of Day To Eat Dinner? Here’s What Experts Say

Home & Living

This Rom-Com Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

What To Say When You Don’t Know How To Answer A Job Interview Question

Wellness

7 Ways To Make Self-Affirmations Feel Less Cheesy

Parenting

37 Hilarious Quotes From Kids To Brighten Your Day

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This $110 Cult-Favorite Face Oil Is Worth The Price

Shopping

11 Tiny Kitchen Appliances That Save Space In Small Kitchens

Shopping

24 Things For Gloomy Winter Days When You're Feeling Down

Shopping

32 Black-Owned Brands You Can Support All Year Long On Amazon

Food & Drink

Celeste Beatty Is Forging A Path For Black Women In The Craft Beer World

Home & Living

This New Show About An Infamous 'Fake Heiress' Is The Top Series On Netflix

Relationships

8 Signs Your Friendship Is Built To Last

Shopping

13 Black-Owned Hair Care Products Our Readers Love

Food & Drink

The 6 Dumbest Things Diners Do On Valentine’s Day, According To Chefs

Shopping

4 Skin-Scrubbing Tools That Get The Stamp Of Approval From Derms

Shopping

This Simple-But-Specific Shower Accessory Will Change Your Morning Routine

Shopping

Everything You Need To Try Art Therapy, According To A Therapist

Shopping

22 Products That'll Make A Big Difference In Your Daily Parenting Routine

Shopping

63 Ingenious Home Storage Ideas You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

Shopping

20 Parenting Products So Effective Reviewers Called Them A 'Miracle'

Parenting

What Students Lose When Teachers 'Don't Say Gay'

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2022

Wellness

How Much Does One-Way Masking Protect You From COVID?

Style & Beauty

Should You Shave Your Head? Here's Everything You'll Ever Need To Know.

Shopping

11 Of The Most Highly Rated Coffee Makers That People Love

Shopping

5 Easy-To-Use Indoor Smart Gardens Perfect For Small Spaces

Shopping

6 Beautiful Black-Owned Makeup Brands That You Need To Know About

Wellness

10 Ways To Care For Your Mental Health After A Miscarriage

Shopping

12 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Get Literally Right Now

Relationships

7 Phrases Emotionally Abusive Partners Use To Control You

Wellness

Why Do Some People Get COVID But Others In The House Don't?

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Accidental Head Injury

Shopping

29 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Shopping

'Real Housewives' Star Porsha Williams Reveals Her Must-Haves From Black-Owned Brands

Work/Life

The Way We Talk About Career Failures Is All Wrong

Travel

13 Vacation Habits That Are Secretly Stressing You Out