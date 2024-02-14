ShoppingsalesPresidents Day

The Best Presidents Day Sales To Shop This Weekend

Furniture, home appliances, tech, clothing and more are all majorly discounted — and we’ll be updating this guide as the week goes on.
An Eli & Elm weighted comforter, Old Navy clothing and Eve Lom eye cream.
An Eli & Elm weighted comforter, Old Navy clothing and Eve Lom eye cream.

The swiftness with which February comes and goes catches me by surprise every year. How is it that January is eternal and February is over in the blink of an eye? While it might feel overwhelming, the good news is that being halfway through the month means that it’s time for Presidents Day sales. Not only could many of us use a long weekend off, but it’s also the perfect time to stock up on must-have items like beauty and style goodies, home decor, kitchen essentials, furniture and more while saving big bucks.

Trying to parse through the entire World Wide Web to find the best deals is can be incredibly overwhelming, which is why we’re making it easy for you by rounding up all the very best sales in one handy spot. Below, you’ll find our one-stop shop for irresistible deals across every category. We’ll be updating this guide as the week goes on and more sales go live, so make sure you check back in the coming days.

Home

1
Amazon
Amazon
You can always count on Amazon to lead the pack with amazing deals, like this popular Urevo walking pad, which is currently 33% off. However, our heads were also turned by the savings on outerwear for the whole family, JBL headphones and a cult-fave vitamin C serum. Do a deep dive into their offerings and stock up on everything you need.
Shop the sale at Amazon
2
Target
Target
If you're looking to upgrade home essentials, then Target is the place to go and save. Get up to 25% off on vacuums, mops, kitchen appliances, cookware from Feb. 18-24. Take advantage of a flash sale and get up to 30% off rugs, decor, and more and up to 40% off furniture from February 16-19.
Shop the sale at Target
3
Wayfair
Wayfair
Shop Wayfair's Presidents Day clearance sale and get up to 70% off their coveted selection of home goods. It's their biggest sale since Black Friday, making it the perfect time to take advantage of any big furniture or other home decor purchases you've been wanting to make.
Shop the sale at Wayfair
4
Blueair
Blueair
If you've been thinking about investing in an air purifier, now's the time to jump on the impulse. Now through Feb. 17, Blueair is offering deals up to 35% off select air purifiers that can help to clear the air of harmful pollutants and create a healthy home environment for yourself, family and friends.
Shop the sale at Blueair
5
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
There's nothing better than a new set of sheets to make your entire bedroom feel like it's gotten a hotel-inspired makeover. Brooklinen has a range of must-have sheets along with other home goods and even cozy bathrobes, all at an incredible discount. From Feb. 13-20, you can get 20% off sitewide and up to 45% off bundles.
Shop the sale at Brooklinen
6
Walmart
Walmart
From Feb. 16-19, you can save on all kinds of must-have items over at Walmart and save. Whether you need an interior design upgrade in the form of this stylish entertainment center, need a few new clothing items for your family or want to treat yourself to some beauty products, they've got you covered.
Shop the sale at Walmart
7
Burrow
Burrow
Now through Feb. 25, get up to 75% off site-wide Burrow's home decor and furniture items, like its popular Arch sofa. Get up to 75% off on bedroom items, up to 15% off on dining and up to 30% off on outdoor furniture, gear and more.
Shop the sale at Burrow
8
Luna
Luna
FromFeb. 15-20, Luna is offering 20% off sitewide on orders over $50 with code PDAY20. Get cozy and stay that way for the rest of the winter season and beyond with one of their weighted blankets and more.
Shop the sale at Luna
9
Lulu and Georgia
Lulu and Georgia
Curate your home's interiors to your exact taste with Lulu and Georgia's beautiful interior design wares. Through Feb. 20, enjoy tiered savings with 15% off orders of $500 and higher, 20% off orders $2,500 and higher and 25% off orders over $5,000.
Shop the sale at Lulu and Georgia
10
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle
Now through Feb. 26, enjoy 20% off Tuft & Needle's sleep-forward products. Snag a new mattress, get some fluffy pillows, upgrade your bed frame and headboard and much more.
Shop the sale at Tuft & Needle
11
Rugs.com
Rugs.com
Get up to 80% off sitewide from Feb. 12 through Feb. 19 on Rugs.com expansive rug selection, including the highly-rated Viola rug.
Shop the sale at Rugs.com
12
Joybird
Joybird
Joybird is offering 45% off select sofas and sectionals, like the Holt sectional, along with 35% off sitewide. It's a quick and easy way to transform your living space without breaking the bank. The sale is running now through Feb. 19, so head over while you still can.
Shop the sale at Joybird
13
Rifle Paper Co.
Rifle Paper Co.
From Feb. 15-20, Rifle Paper Co. will be offering 20% off sitewide. This extends past just their cult-fave, popular paper goods to bedding, wallpaper and furniture.
Shop the sale of Rifle Paper Co.
14
ABC Carpet & Home
ABC Carpet & Home
From Feb. 15-26, ABC Carpet & Home is offering up to 40% off on all rugs & carpets in-store and online (and up to 30% off at the Industry City outlet in Brooklyn, New York).
Shop the sale at ABC Carpet & Home
15
Benchmade Modern
Benchmade Modern
BenchMade Modern is offering 20% off its entire website from Feb. 15-20. This includes custom sofas, sectionals, bed frames and accent chairs, all of which can be customized to your specifications.
Shop sale at Benchmade Modern
16
1st Dibs
1st Dibs
Get up to 30% off 1st Dibs' beautiful vintage items, including designer fashion, home decor and art. It's a great way to get your hands on a luxury piece you've been eyeing but didn't want to splurge on. Enjoy the savings from Feb. 16-19.
Shop the sale at 1st Dibs
17
Serta
Serta
Now through Feb. 26, you can save hundreds when you purchase one of Serta's comfy mattresses. You can even save up to $1,100 on select mattresses when you also purchase an adjustable base.
Shop the sale at Serta
18
Crane & Canopy
Crane & Canopy
Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs and home decor from Feb. 15-20. This sweet brand has everything you need to give your bedroom a cozy spring update and more.
Shop the sale at Crane & Canopy
19
Lesure
Lesure
FromFeb. 16-20, Lesure is offering up to 40% offa variety of their beloved products, including a pet booster seat, a burrow bed and a sweet flower bed like the one pictured here. It provides ergonomic support and looks good doing it.
Shop the sale at Lesure Pet
20
Parachute
Parachute
From Feb. 14-19, Parachute is offering shoppers 20% off mattresses, including the ultra-comfy Eco Comfort mattress. It's made with layers of pure New Zealand wool, organic cotton and pocketed steel coils that have been hand-tufted together to help ensure a restful, comfortable sleep.
Shop the sale at Parachute
21
Essentia
Essentia
From Feb. 15-22, shoppers can get 20% off sitewide plus free gifts when you purchase a mattress.
Shop the sale at Essentia
22
Tushy
Tushy
If you've been on the fence, use this as your sign that it's time to jump on the bidet trend. Tushy is offering up discounts starting at 20% or more on all bidets and bundles from Feb. 15-22.
Shop the sale at Tushy
23
Avocado
Avocado
Get up to 20% off mattresses and more during Avocado's President's Day sales event. You can save on everything from pillows and toppers, protectors, bedding, bed frames, body care items, robes and pajamas and even yoga mats.
Shop the sale at Avocado
24
Emma Sleep
Emma Sleep Emma Hybrid comfort mattress
Get 50% off this luxurious mattress at Emma Sleep. Taking advantage of big sales events is the perfect time to invest in your sleep and save on a big ticket item like this one.
$409+ at Emma Sleep
25
Society6
Society6
Now through Feb. 20, Society6 is offering up to 40% off sitewide. This includes art prints, prosters, furniture, phone cases and more. It's the perfect place to shop for unique items that will add life and vibrancy to your space.
Shop the sale at Society6
26
My Sheets Rock
My Sheets Rock
Get 15% off My Sheets Rock's award-winning temperature-regulating sheets Feb. 15-20 with code NEW24.
Shop the sale at My Sheets Rock
27
Eli & Elm
Eli & Elm weighted comforter
Get 50% off Eli & Elm's weighted comforter and get some serious rest. It's available in three sizes and made with soft, breathable cotton fabric.
$119+ at Eli & Elm

Style and Beauty

1
Eve Lom
Eve Lom
From Feb. 16-19, get 25% off gift sets with the code 25GIFT. Whether you're interested in trying Eve Lom's cult-fave cleansing balm or need to upgrade your overall skin care routine, there's no better time to try out these nourishing products than when they're on sale.
Shop the sale at Eve Lom
2
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Nordstrom is still having its massive winter sale, so you can take advantage and enjoy goodies across all their categories. Pick up some new clothing, enjoy a fresh new candle or bit of home decor, winter boots for the family and much more.
Shop the sale at Nordstrom
3
Old Navy
Old Navy
You can't go wrong with fashion staples for the whole family from Old Navy. From Feb. 16-19, all shoppers get 30% off online while Old Navy cardholders save 40% off in-store and online purchases. From Feb. 17-18, all shoppers save 50% off all jeans for men, women and kids both in-store and online. On Feb. 19, get 50% off select sweatshirts and hoodies for women and kids both in-store and online.
Shop the sale at Old Navy
4
Blundstone
Blundstone
Starting February 15, select originals, classics, active and vegan boots for men and women will be 25% off at Blundstone. These super-popular and timeless boots are designed to withstand any terrain and offer outstanding grip without compromising comfort. There’s no better time to buy boots than during peak winter season, just in time for the snow (and rain)!
Shop the sale at Blundstone
5
Ban.do
Ban.do
If you're looking for fun and cheeky clothing and home goods, then you're going to want to check out Ban.do. This women-owned lifestyle retailer and brand is offering up to 80% off select items for warehouse sale as well as $25 goody bags from Feb. 16-23.
Shop the sale at Ban.do
6
Thinx
Thinx
Thinx has all kinds of period panties, so you can find the ones that best fit your style and needs. February 13-19, shoppers can enjoy 50% off select styles.
Shop the sale at Thinx
7
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
From Feb. 15-19, take 30% off sale styles up to 65% off when you use the code EXTRA30.
Shop the sale at Vince Camuto

