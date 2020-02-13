HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Presidents Day is on Monday, Feb. 17, which means a lucky few of you might have a long weekend ahead of you.

For those who aren’t fortunate enough to have the day off, the good news is you can sneak in a little online shopping at the office and take advantage of all the sales happening this weekend.

Plenty of retailers are offering sales for Valentine’s Day and to celebrate Presidents Day. It’s a great time to snag some midi skirts for spring or buy those boots you’ve been eyeing all winter. We’ve seen deals on everything from 50% off at Anthropologie to Bonobos.

So you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, we’ve rounded up the best sales happening this weekend on fashion, home, beauty and more for Presidents Day 2020.

Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced.

Below, the best Presidents Day sales on clothes, shoes, bags and more:

Get up to 50% off sale until Feb. 17

Score an extra 50% off markdowns with code SALE50 until Feb. 13

Get up to 40% off with code EXTRA40 until Feb. 18

Get 25% off and free shipping until Feb. 14

Take 10% off orders over $50, 20% off orders over $100 and 25% off orders over $200 until Feb. 17

Enjoy 10% off your first purchase with code SAVE10PERCENT

Macy’s

Save a total of 40-60% with extra 10-20% off with coupon until Feb. 23

Take 25% off one item

Treat yourself to 14% off everything until Feb. 14

Take an extra 20% off orders over $100 until Feb. 18

Enjoy an extra 20% off ‘Sale Must-Haves’ until Feb. 19

Take 25% off sitewide and an extra 40% off clearance until Feb. 17

Take 30% off select styles until Feb. 18

Save an extra 30% off all sale styles and get free shipping on orders over $100 until Feb. 17

Get up to 70% off designer styles from Reformation, AGGOLDE and Madewell

Universal Standard’s second annual “Mystery Boxes” are back from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20. Each box will be available at special prices starting from $50, but valued up to $600, and includes three secret items