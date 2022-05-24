We don’t know about you, but as beauty lovers planning out our vacation, a manicure is just as important as choosing what outfits we’ll wear. No one wants a chipped manicure, especially on vacation, but if you don’t have the time or money to get a professional gel manicure, press-on nails are a quick and affordable option.

And if you haven’t been sure whether they fit your personality, a vacation is the perfect time to try them out, when you’re guaranteed not to run into anyone you know, and are less likely to break them off doing the dishes.

With press-ons, you don’t have to wait for your nails to dry or worry about smudging, and you don’t even have to be a nail artist to have a French manicure or an elaborate design — simply pop them on and you’re good to go. If you don’t have time to do your nails before leaving for your trip, just pack your press-ons and apply them while you’re on the plane or checked into your hotel. It only takes a few minutes (once you’ve figured out your sizes).

As far as wear time goes, press-ons can last anywhere from a few days to more than a week depending on how you prep your nails beforehand and apply the press-ons. Working with a clean nail surface that’s free of excess oils is ideal (a swipe with an alcohol prep pad should do the trick), as is choosing appropriate sizes for the fake nails (not too big or too small). If you’re new to press-ons, note that while long nails can look and feel super glamorous, if you aren’t used to having them you may find everyday activities like putting on shoes or contacts a little more challenging than usual. As a general rule of thumb, shorter press-ons that are closer to the length of your natural nail tend to stay on longer, as more of the press-on is bonded to something solid.

We recommend having glue or adhesive tabs and additional nails on hand (throw them in your purse!) if any pop off. If possible, try to avoid washing your hands immediately before or after applying press-ons — once water gets between the press-ons and your natural nail, the bond is weakened. While a swim in the pool or a shower shouldn’t make your press-ons fall off, if you can prevent soaking your nails in water for an extended period of time, you’ll prolong the wear time of your press-ons.

Whether you’re looking for a simple solid color, a negative space design or something covered in rhinestones, there’s a press-on set out there for you. To help you get started on your search, we’ve rounded up some great options below.

