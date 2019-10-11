HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

After an exhausting workday, the last thing anyone wants to do is cook dinner. Delivery services like Seamless, DoorDash and Postmates mean you don’t necessarily have to... but what happens when every day is an exhausting day at work?

For those times when you’re out of delivery options but can’t imagine cooking an elaborate meal, perhaps a 9-in-1 kitchen gadget could save the day. The Yedi 9-in-1 instant programmable pressure cooker is now on sale, making it an affordable alternative to the now-famous Instant Pot.

Cooking typically involves sautéing, stirring, monitoring, cleaning, and sometimes forgetting and burning. This Yedi pressure cooker does the hard stuff for you. All you have to do is toss in your ingredients, and then the device can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, make cakes, pasteurize, make yogurt, cook rice, make eggs and warm food — with little to no effort on your end. And, just like the coveted Instant Pot, it includes 15 instant touch-button cooking programs and combines nine appliances into one.

It has an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon with more than 1,000 customer reviews — including many that compare it to an Instant Pot. If that’s not enough, the Yedi brand has even been featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things at least five times, which is basically the gold star of recommendations.

The Yedi pressure cooker comes equipped with a whole slew of accessories, including a measuring cup, rice paddle, ladle and recipe book. Choose from matte black, copper, or classic silver to match your kitchen aesthetic.

The Yedi 9-in-1 pressure cooker usually costs $100 (the same price as an Instant Pot) but right now it’s on sale for just $89. And, with code COOKING15OFF, you can take an extra 15% off the sale price, knocking it down to just $75.65.

