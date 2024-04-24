“I know that company from living in Germany and they didn’t disappoint. After neck surgery I can’t pull machine starters anymore. I was hoping this pressure washer would work for me and man did it !!! Easy to operate and the pressure is great. Been doing my deck, walk and drive way and will to the house next.” — GerDi

“Perfect for cars, driveway cleaning, garden cleaning and a lot of things to do with! I recommend this” — Moises M.

“This machine was a breeze to put together. I purchased it to clean my fence as well as my steps. It did not disappoint! Easy to use, great power. If you’re on the fence, I recommend to just buy it! Definitely worth the price.” — Amazon customer

“We bought this for my son for Christmas. He has since started his own car detailing business and this washer has been absolutely perfect. He also used it to pressure wash our sidewalk, deck and siding on our house. It’s a lot of fun and it’s not really ‘work’ if you’re having fun.” — Joel N.

“I am 72 and my hubby is 74. The large powerwasher was jerking us around too much and was hard to hold. This little guy does the same good job and is very easy to use. At 15# it’s very easy to move where we want it and has all the right nozzles. Does a fantastic job on both our wood deck and concrete sidewalks. Love it!!” — toni klemko

“This review is done by a 125 LB female. This pressure washer is very easy to assemble and very easy to use. it is very powerful and definity gets the job done. It exceeded my expectations. Customer service is also amazing. It deserves a 5 star.” — Nahid Moradi