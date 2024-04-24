HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
When it comes to cleaning the exterior of your home, you may wish there was a Magic Eraser big enough for decks and driveways. The next best thing may be this highly-rated, lightweight portable electric power washer that’s currently on sale for 20% off.
Get dirt and grime off your walkway, fences, patio, the sides of your house and even your car with this user-friendly and nimble machine. Unlike bulky gas-powered washers, this electric option has an on/off foot switch, weighs less than 25 pounds and doesn’t use any oil or give off any noxious emissions.
Outputting 1.2 gallons per minute with 1,800 pounds of pressure per square inch, it packs a punch for a smaller machine and is ideal for small to medium projects and residential settings.
Included with the machine is an easy-connect spray gun with a steel tip and a 20-foot kink-resistant hose for those hard-to-reach places. It also comes with three different spray nozzles including one for general cleaning, a turbo option for tough stains and an angled nozzle for using cleaning solutions, for use with the integrated detergent tank. And for extra ease, the machine comes with a removable container that attaches to the handle, to keep all the accessories in place.
Grab one today and see why reviews call it the “best thing to buy you didn’t know you needed.”
Check out some of these promising reviews:
“I know that company from living in Germany and they didn’t disappoint. After neck surgery I can’t pull machine starters anymore. I was hoping this pressure washer would work for me and man did it !!! Easy to operate and the pressure is great. Been doing my deck, walk and drive way and will to the house next.” — GerDi
“Perfect for cars, driveway cleaning, garden cleaning and a lot of things to do with! I recommend this” — Moises M.
“This machine was a breeze to put together. I purchased it to clean my fence as well as my steps. It did not disappoint! Easy to use, great power. If you’re on the fence, I recommend to just buy it! Definitely worth the price.” — Amazon customer
“We bought this for my son for Christmas. He has since started his own car detailing business and this washer has been absolutely perfect. He also used it to pressure wash our sidewalk, deck and siding on our house. It’s a lot of fun and it’s not really ‘work’ if you’re having fun.” — Joel N.
“I am 72 and my hubby is 74. The large powerwasher was jerking us around too much and was hard to hold. This little guy does the same good job and is very easy to use. At 15# it’s very easy to move where we want it and has all the right nozzles. Does a fantastic job on both our wood deck and concrete sidewalks. Love it!!” — toni klemko
“This review is done by a 125 LB female. This pressure washer is very easy to assemble and very easy to use. it is very powerful and definity gets the job done. It exceeded my expectations. Customer service is also amazing. It deserves a 5 star.” — Nahid Moradi