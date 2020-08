Foundstone Julianna Platform Bed

Wayfair

For those more into midcentury furniture , this platform bed just might be a dream come true with its tapered legs and globe trim on the headboard. It gets five stars from me (you can read my review of this bed ) for being easy to assemble and a space where I can have sweet dreams.: This bed has a 4.6-star rating. Plus, it has over 2,000 reviews to boot.The twin size is currently sold out, but you can get this frame in a full, queen or king size.You won't need a box spring for this frame.It gets a You can find it at Wayfair , with the full going for $241 and the king for $322.