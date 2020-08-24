But you can’t forget about a bed frame itself. Whether you’re more into memory foam or are firm about a bed being firm, you should find the right frame to work with your mattress — and that’ll fit with the aesthetic and home decor you’re going for.
We wanted to search to the ends of the internet for the prettiest gold beds out there at every price point. In our guide below, you’ll find beds that start at $200 (marked as $), those that are between $200 and $500 ($$) and those that are over $500 ($$$). We’ve also mentioned whether these bed frames need a box spring (you don’t always need one!) so you can find the perfect new bed frame for your mattress.
Check out these pretty gold bed frames:
CB2 Alchemy Bronze Bed
CB2
For a modern minimalist, this frame's pretty flawless — with just enough shine to stand out in your bedroom. Rating: This bed has 4.7-star rating. Sizes: This bed comes in twin, full, queen and king sizes. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: Nope! You can just put your mattress on it. Price Point: It gets a $$$. You can find this bed at CB2 starting at $549. The queen's price tag is $699.
West Elm Box Frame Bed Frame - Antique Brass
West Elm
No muss, no fuss — this bed frame has an antique brass finish and will go with just about anything since it's so simple. Rating: Currently, this bed doesn't have any reviews. Sizes: This bed comes in full, queen and king sizes. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: A box spring's optional for this bed — so you can opt in or out, depending on what you want when you're catching Z's. Price Point: It gets a $$. The bed, which you can find at West Elm, starts at $449 for a full and goes up to $549 for a king.
Novogratz Marion Canopy Bed Frame
Amazon
With enough space underneath the frame for storage, you can count on this bed for more than just a good night's sleep.
Rating: This bed has a 4.2-star rating. Plus, it has over 700 reviews. Sizes: Currently, all the sizes — except for the king — are out of stock. So if you're looking for a bigger bed, this might just be it. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: With metal slats and side rails, you won't need a box spring for this bed. Price Point: It gets a $$. Find it for $392 at Amazon.
Foundstone Julianna Platform Bed
Wayfair
For those more into midcentury furniture, this platform bed just might be a dream come true with its tapered legs and globe trim on the headboard. It gets five stars from me (you can read my review of this bed) for being easy to assemble and a space where I can have sweet dreams.
Rating: This bed has a 4.6-star rating. Plus, it has over 2,000 reviews to boot. Sizes: The twin size is currently sold out, but you can get this frame in a full, queen or king size. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: You won't need a box spring for this frame. Price Point: It gets a $$. You can find it at Wayfair, with the full going for $241 and the king for $322.
Crate & Barrel Mason Brass Bed
Crate & Barrel
For a bed with a vintage vibe, this brass option might just be it for you. It has a finish that's less flashy than other gold beds in our guide.
Rating: This bed has a 4.9-star rating. Sizes: You can find this bed in twin, full, queen and king sizes. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: It doesn't specifically say — the bed does accommodate a box spring and has a slat system. Price Point: It gets a $$$. This brass bed frame, which you can get at Crate & Barrel, starts at $499 for a twin and goes up to $799 for a king.
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Blair Bed
Amazon
If you look closely, you'll see engraved details throughout this bed frame. It's got just enough of an antique feeling.
Rating: This bed has 4.6-star rating. Sizes: It comes in two sizes: full and king. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: Yes, you'll need to get a box spring or foundation for this frame. Price Point: It gets a $$. This frame, which you can find on Amazon, starts at $264 for a full and $329 for a king.
StyleWell Zandria Brushed Gold Metal Bed
Home Depot
This brushed gold bed made out of steel (making it more muted than other shiny options here) is a sturdy pick.
Rating: It has a 4-star rating. Sizes: The queen size isn't currently available, but this bed also comes in twin XL, full and king. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: You can sleep on this bed with or without a box spring. Price Point: It gets a $. This bed, which you can find at Home Depot, starts at $158 for a twin XL and goes up to $344 for a king.
Mercer41 Bertita Queen Standard Bed
Wayfair
While it's more of a copper color, this bed's beautiful — especially with the curve of the headboard. The bed's a bit of a pretty penny as one of our more pricer picks.
Rating: This bed has 5-star rating. Sizes: You probably guessed it from the title — this bed only comes in a queen size. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: You'll need a box spring for this bed. Price Point: It gets a $$$. Find it for $580 at Wayfair.
Middlebrook Designs Classic Antique Finish Metal Pipe Bed
Overstock
It's literally made of steel — but this bed is bohemian enough to go with all your colorful comforters.
Rating: This bed has a 4.7-star rating, with almost 200 reviews. Sizes: You can get it in a queen or king size. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: You'll need a box spring for this one. Price Point: It gets a $$. Find this bed starting at $388 at Overstock.
Your Zone Modern Metal Bed
Walmart
Everything's coming up roses with this bed — it's technically rose gold, but that still counts, right?
You can rest easy with this platform bed, which features a ladder headboard and enough space for storage underneath.
Rating: This bed has a 4.5-star rating. It's worth mentioning, too, that this frame has over 5,000 reviews. Sizes: While the full and twin sizes are out of stock right now, you can get a queen or king version of this bed. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: You won't need a box spring for this bed since it has slats that can handle your mattress. Price Point: It gets a $. This bed is super affordable, with the queen priced at $142 and the king for $202 at Wayfair.
Safavieh Bedding Morris Lattice Metal Bed
Overstock
This metal bed is sure to make statement, with a lattice headboard and footboard that you can't miss.
Rating: This bed has a 4.5-star rating. Sizes: This metal bed just comes in a queen size. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: It doesn't specifically say, but slats are included with this frame. Price Point: It gets a $$$. Find it for $533 at Overstock. Keep in mind that it's on backorder until September.
Novogratz Camilla Metal Canopy Bed
Wayfair
This canopy's sure to get you compliments. You can definitely find drapes for this bed that'll complement your curtains.
Rating: This bed has a 4.4-star rating. Sizes: This bed comes in full, queen and king sizes. Currently, the twin size is sold out. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: You won't need a box spring for this bed frame. It also has an adjustable mattress base. Price Point: It gets a $$. You can find a full for $194 and a king for $250 at Wayfair.
DHP Modern Canopy Metal Bed
Amazon
It's a more modern take on a traditional canopy — you can definitely sleep tight in this bed.
Rating: This bed has a 4.3-star rating. And of course, we had to mention that it has over 1,500 reviews. Sizes: You can find it in twin, full, queen and king sizes. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: No box spring or other foundation required. Price Point: It gets a $. This bed, which is available at Amazon, starts at $190 for a twin and goes up to $292 for a king.
Little Seeds Monarch Hill Clementine Canopy Bed
Walmart
For little ones, this bed features an upholstered headboard that'll be comfortable to lay back one. It's probably as whimsical as the books they read.
Rating: This bed has a 4.4-star rating. Sizes: For kids, it only comes in a twin size. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: You won't need one for this canopy bed. Price Point: It gets a $$. Find it for $222 at Walmart.
Cloth & Company Isabella Platform Bed
One Kings Lane
If you've got the urge to splurge, we saved the priciest frame for last. It is a gold velvet bed after all, with a "scalloped silhouette" that looks like it belongs in the background of a scene from "The Great Gatsby."
Rating: Right now, this bed doesn't have any reviews. Sizes: This bed comes in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes. Does The Bed Need A Box Spring?: It doesn't specifically say, but it does have slats at its base. Price Point: It gets a $$$ and wins the honor of being the priciest pick on our list. Find it starting at $1,395 at One Kings Lane.