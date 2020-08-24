HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Once a long day’s over (these are tough times, after all), all you want to do is lay down and take the weight of the world off your shoulders.

But you can’t forget about a bed frame itself. Whether you’re more into memory foam or are firm about a bed being firm, you should find the right frame to work with your mattress — and that’ll fit with the aesthetic and home decor you’re going for.

One of our favorite home trends we’ve spotted is gold bed frames and gold headboards (like this Art Deco-inspired sunburst one or this one with a scalloped edge). We’ve spotted these modern and contemporary bed frames everywhere from Wayfair to Walmart.

We wanted to search to the ends of the internet for the prettiest gold beds out there at every price point. In our guide below, you’ll find beds that start at $200 (marked as $), those that are between $200 and $500 ($$) and those that are over $500 ($$$). We’ve also mentioned whether these bed frames need a box spring (you don’t always need one!) so you can find the perfect new bed frame for your mattress.