The Prettiest Meat And Cheese Boards For Your Impressive Charcuterie Spreads

These cute meat and cheese boards aren't cheesy — they'll be perfect to plate all your charcuterie.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you ask us, these cheese boards are pretty grate. 🧀

There have been tons of tasty trends popping up in the past few months — from creamy whipped coffee to vegetable-topped focaccia and making sourdough from scratch.

You might have even invested in fancier cookware and a family-friendly meal kit if you’ve been cooking more than usual (and to make mealtimes a little bit easier on you).

But arguably the best food trend we’ve seen so far involves making an impressive charcuterie board spread, filled with tons of things such as strawberries, salamis and Stilton cheese.

If you’ve missed ordering a charcuterie board at your favorite wine bar, you might put your palate to work these days by bringing to life your own cheese board ideas at home. You need the right cheese board for your charcuterie to look sharp.

Below, we picked out some of the prettiest meat and cheese boards we could find from places such as Anthropologie, Amazon and West Elm. Our favorite finds include a cat-shaped cheese board from Urban Outfitters and a scalloped-edge marble serving tray from CB2, which is owned by Crate & Barrel. Just make sure to share the brie.

Check out these meat and cheese boards for your charcuterie platters.

1
Marble And Brass Round Cheese Board
West Elm
Find it for $50 at West Elm.
2
Cat Cheese Board
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $18 at Urban Outfitters.
3
Modular Serving Tray And Cheese Knife Set
Nordstrom
Find it for $100 at Nordstrom.
4
Teak Root Wedge Reclaimed Wood Serving Board
Crate & Barrel
Find it for $35 at Crate & Barrel.
5
Apple Of My Eye Cheese Board
Anthropologie
Find it for $38 at Anthropologie.
6
Cheese And Crackers Serving Board
Uncommon Goods
Find it for $48 at Uncommon Goods.
7
Natural Slate Cheese Board Set
Food52
Find it for $55 or $72, depending on the size, at Food52.
8
White Marble Glass Dome Cheese Board
Pottery Barn
Find it for $50 at Pottery Barn.
9
Marble Honeycomb Round Cheese Board
Williams-Sonoma
Find it for $70 at Williams-Sonoma.
10
Agate Cheese Board
Anthropologie
Find it for $78 at Anthropologie.
11
Acacia Wood Cheese Board
Amazon
Find it for $57 at Amazon.
12
Signy Acacia Wood Serving Board
Nordstrom
Find it for $70 at Nordstrom. There's a cheese board and knife set, too, in the same striped wood.
13
Rory Marble Server
CB2
Find it for $40 at CB2.
14
Gramercy Cheese Board With Knife
Amazon
Find it for $100 at Amazon.
15
Marble And Copper Footed Cheese Board
West Elm
Find it for $25 at West Elm.
16
Slab Glass Cheese Board
Pottery Barn
Find it for $50 at Pottery Barn.
17
Marble And Gold Serving Tray
World Market
Find it for $35 at World Market.
18
Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board
Anthropologie
Find it for $68 at Anthropologie.
19
Deco Dot Cheese Board
Amazon
Find it for $40 at Amazon.
20
Build Your Own Cheese Board
Uncommon Goods
Find it for $75 at Uncommon Goods.
21
Slate Cheese Board
Anthropologie
Find it for $22 at Anthropologie.
22
Petrified Wood Cheese Board
West Elm
Find it for $80 at West Elm.
23
Bamboo Lotus Serving Board
Uncommon Goods
Find it for $48 at Uncommon Goods.
24
Acacia Cheese Board Set
Amazon
Find it for $65 at Amazon.
25
Penny White Marble Server
CB2
Find it for $25 at CB2.
