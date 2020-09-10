HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

jenifoto via Getty Images If you ask us, these cheese boards are pretty grate. 🧀

There have been tons of tasty trends popping up in the past few months — from creamy whipped coffee to vegetable-topped focaccia and making sourdough from scratch.

You might have even invested in fancier cookware and a family-friendly meal kit if you’ve been cooking more than usual (and to make mealtimes a little bit easier on you).

But arguably the best food trend we’ve seen so far involves making an impressive charcuterie board spread, filled with tons of things such as strawberries, salamis and Stilton cheese.

If you’ve missed ordering a charcuterie board at your favorite wine bar, you might put your palate to work these days by bringing to life your own cheese board ideas at home. You need the right cheese board for your charcuterie to look sharp.