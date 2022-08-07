25 Pretty, Practical And Precious Products That May Be Just The Thing You Need Right Now

Popular items from this list
-
An elegant switch plate cover for sprucing up your space if the fixer upper you own needs updates from top to bottom.
-
A high-voltage bug zapper that’s gonna zap insects within 1,500-square-foot area.
-
A Baroque mirror sure to shock your friends when you tell them you found it on Amazon.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pack of five airtight silicone lids in different sizes to securely store leftovers
These have saved many a bowl of leftovers in my place. I don't have space for lot of containers, so I was constantly using plastic wrap or plastic bags when I wanted to save food. It was an awful waste. These saved the day! They pack flat and the sizes fit on any container (even if I just leave my leftovers in the bowl I ate dinner in). I'm a sucker for this stuff. Promising review:
"These are super cute. I love the colors and they work great. The array of sizes they came in is also very handy. In fact, these are so much cuter than the other options available online that my friends decided to get the same set. If you took the time to google other silicone lids your eyes will burn. For my purposes these are perfect. Highly recommend." — DemiChang
A plant pillow that'll give your living room some life
Promising review:
"A bit pricey but adorable!!! I'm usually really good on a sewing machine but this would be a bit difficult for me so it was worth the purchase." — Best
Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed
An elegant switch plate cover for sprucing up your space
Promising review
: "These are absolutely beautiful! If I ever move, I'm taking them with me. You may think they're a little pricey, but they're REALLY heavy and far nicer than the stuff you find at the local hardware store. I bought the switch plate, outlet plates, and even a blank plate to cover an old electrical box left behind by DIRECTV." — Karebow
A flexible spoon with a 1-tablespoon measure that can stir, flip, and add the perfect amount of oil
It's heat-resistant up to 600 degrees and designed with an ergonomic handle, stiff nylon core, and flexible angled head for easy stirring. You can also get a blender spatula, jar scraper, and assorted sizes of spoons from the same link.Promising review:
"I use this for EVERYTHING! Not just for scraping jars, but getting every last bit out of the protein powder, for scraping down the sides of batter bowls, for mixing soups and stews while cooking, even as a spoon for testing. I now have three of these (in different colors) so I'll always have one at the ready." — Paul J DeSimone
A cervical neck "pillow" that'll provide ergonomic support and align your spine
After ages of looking at this thing and wondering if it was the real deal, I finally buckled and bought it. My husband and I both carry stress in our neck, and we're on our computers all day for work, so we needed some serious help. This is surprisingly comfortable to lay on. I use it 10 minutes a day and have noticed serious pain relief, and believe it is a great tool as I work on improving my posture.
If you have any neck or back issues, talk to your doctor before use.Promising review:
"I was very surprised at the quality of this neck and shoulder relaxer especially at this price. It has a nice structure to it, but is also soft enough to cradle your neck in comfort. Just taking a few minutes to use this helps to improve my neck and shoulder pain greatly. This especially helps when you have slept on your neck wrong and have a Crick in your neck. Very happy with my purchase and would definitely recommend it." — Cindy
A cheese keeper to keep your favorite cheeses, both hard and soft, alive longer
Cheese is MY bar of chocolate. Promising review:
"Oh wow! I followed the directions and put that moist paper towel in with my cheese, on the bottom and put some unwrapped and cut Jarlsberg wedge in it. I left for vacation and two weeks later came back, and it was still fresh and moist and not moldy! Huzzah! I'm MIGHTY impressed with this simple gadget. I hate food waste and this is super helpful!" — Awesome Taste
A high-voltage bug zapper that's gonna zap insects within 1,500-square-foot area
Promising review:
"You will not be disappointed. I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. With the weather getting warmer, I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding there way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are. My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" — Chris & Jenny
A portable instant photo printer is gonna be the picture-perfect gadget
Promising review:
"I originally purchased this product for my 11-year-old granddaughter who's always taking pictures. This is the absolute best gift I could have ever given her. It is compact, easy to use, and takes great quality reproductions of pictures in sticker form — how fun. I would recommend this product to anyone who wishes to give an out-of-the-ordinary gift." — Bianca Trevino
A cutting board prep station so you can slice, dice, and store your meal prepped masterpieces
Promising review:
"I purchased this product because I do a lot of food prep and have challenges placing prepared cuttings into containers. This unique cutting board allows me to cut various foods and slide them through an opening directly into a sealable plastic container. the time savings and organization allows for faster prep time. The bamboo board works well for this purpose." — N Hara
A shower phone holder so you can binge-watch Yellowjackets without pesky hygiene getting in the way
Promising review:
"This product is the answer to my search for a way to have music or Netflix playing while in the shower! The adhesion quality is great and it's very easy to use. It fits my iPhone XS Max very well and is very sturdy. I would recommend this to anyone!" — Jackie Donovan
A Baroque mirror sure to shock your friends when you tell them you found it on Amazon
Promising review:
"All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" — Celeste C
A 3-in-1 wireless charger can help you rid your side table of pesky charging cords
Promising review:
"I love this charging station! I‘m one of those people who has all the Apple things, so being able to charge my phone, watch, and AirPod Pros at the same time is a total game changer for me. I can’t even guess how many times I’ve misplaced my AirPods because I didn’t have a dedicated place for them. Now there’s no question where they are every morning. Not only that, but the charger is pretty fast (especially for the watch and earbuds) and the station itself is easy to set up and use." — Anonymous
A rose ice cube tray for making at-home cocktails feel extra fancy
Promising review:
"This is a great product. The mold is easy to use and seals well. It comes with a funnel which helps with filling. The ice looks beautiful and melts slowly.." — Belle Montalvo
A customizable set of plastic storage cubes that'll snap together and create a perfect storage system
Promising review:
"I used to have a two-tier metal rack that was nowhere near enough storage space and there were always shoes all over the floor. I put this together in a rather short while and now my closet is clean! Totally love this because it is so spacious and you can build it in any shape you want." — Mama D
A seashell pillow so darn good lookin' people are gonna think you shelled out a pretty penny
Promising review:
"Wow. This pillow is so beautiful. I seriously can't stop looking at it; the color is so vibrant." — Jackie
An ultra soft faux fur rug sure to feel luxurious every time you get out of bed
Promising review:
"My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long! It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." — Amazon customer
A suspiciously chic flat water bottle you can fit into any bag or backpack
Promising review:
"This doesn’t leak at all! It fits in my backpack. Because my backpack has no pockets on the side, this was really useful." — Rand Alhacham
A magnetic bobby pin tray that'll hold tight to your hair pins
Promising review:
"I love this product. My bathroom drawer looks so organized now that my bobby pins aren’t all over the place. I loved that it came with bobby pins which I had no idea would be included! It's nice to also have some new bobby pins!" — Monica
A decorative cork canister that'll make your kitchen look clean, cool, and magazine-ready
Promising review:
"I absolutely love the look of these storage containers (pictured above, right)! They are so unique and modern. The quality is great, the glass is pretty thick, and they seem very durable. The reason I'm docking one star is because some containers don’t quite seal air tight correctly like the rest. Not sure if it’s the glass container or the cork but I did come across that one issue with some of the jars. Overall though, I would recommend these containers." — Mig and Les
Linen napkins that are naturally stain-resistant
Promising review:
"These are beautiful napkins. They are a fine weight for everyday use and hold up to the washing machine. Being linen we didn't expect them to be wrinkle-free but they are amazingly stain resistant. We are totally in love with them. We got a set of each color. They are big enough we can use one color napkin as a placemat and then an alternate color as the napkin to mix and match with the placemats. The coral color is our favorite." — Deanna O'Shaughnessy
A wireless library light with both warm and cool settings
This uses three AAA batteries
and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes. Promising review
: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." — Paris Seder
An Echo Show that'll display the weather, play videos, set alarms, and even make video calls
Promising review:
"I love the size of it. It’s the perfect size to fit on our mantle, but still big enough to allow us to watch movies and shows on it. We currently have it in our playroom and the kids love being able to watch stuff on it. I love being able to display my pictures on it, which saves me from having to get a digital picture frame. The volume on it is very good and it picks up my voice very easily. Highly recommend this." — Laura
An LED flat plate is going to help you read far into the night without disturbing anyone else
Promising review:
"LOVE! This book light is perfect for nighttime reading. I opted for this particular brand over others I saw for less as it has a dimmer. I really like this one as the glow is soft and not harsh on my eyes. The dimmer has a wide range when I turn the knob. You can use this book light horizontally or vertically. It’s not large enough to cover the whole page of most books, but it does completely light up an entire page so you don’t have to move it up and down while reading." — Flora
A pack of four anti-snoring clips that'll help you (and your family)
I love this product so much I am willing to share a photo of it shoved up my nose just to show one off! I tried so many snoring solutions (I'm an actual monster, you do NOT want to hear me sleep) with no luck. I couldn't fall asleep with mouth guards and the different sprays I tried just seemed like snake oil. I used nose strips for a while, but they would fall off at night and didn't do much. These clips WORK! The magnets keep it secure in my nose and it's a cinch to fall asleep, the clips are that comfortable. Plus it looks less dweebie than basically any other physical product I've tried. And snoring? That's a thing of the past.
A pocket shower curtain for clearly keeping your shower organized
Promising review:
"I LOVE this shower curtain. If you have a shower that doesn’t have a lot of ledge room for all your stuff, this shower curtain will be your best friend. You can fit so many things inside the pockets! You can also use this as a liner and have another, more decorative, shower curtain on the outside but I personally use it as a shower curtain. This is the best shower curtain/liner money can buy!" — DAtkins