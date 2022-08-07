25 Pretty, Practical And Precious Products That May Be Just The Thing You Need Right Now

Amazon

A pack of four anti-snoring clips that'll help you (and your family)

I love this product so much I am willing to share a photo of it shoved up my nose just to show one off! I tried so many snoring solutions (I'm an actual monster, you do NOT want to hear me sleep) with no luck. I couldn't fall asleep with mouth guards and the different sprays I tried just seemed like snake oil. I used nose strips for a while, but they would fall off at night and didn't do much. These clips WORK! The magnets keep it secure in my nose and it's a cinch to fall asleep, the clips are that comfortable. Plus it looks less dweebie than basically any other physical product I've tried. And snoring? That's a thing of the past.