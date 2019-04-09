HuffPost Finds

15 Pretty Women's Closed-Toe Sandals On Amazon That Look-High End

No pedicure necessary.

Getting your feet ready for sandals season is not easy task. Though most of us turn to the experts for a full-on pedicure, there are inexpensive at-home ways to get your feet ready for all of the backless shoes you’ll be wearing on repeat all summer long. From slingbacks to pointed-toe mules, there are plenty of shoes that’ll show off your heels. But what about frontless shoes like slides, flip flops and strappy sandals?

If you’re not yet ready to reveal your toes to the world after a long winter, we feel you. Whether you simply don’t like showing off your toes, need a work-appropriate sandal that covers your feet, or you just haven’t gotten around to getting that pedicure, these pretty closed-toe sandals deserve a place in your closet.

Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Viscata Handmade Garraf Crochet Espadrille Flats
Amazon
Sizes 5 to 10. Get them on Amazon.
2
Forever Link Women's Closed Toe Sandals
Amazon
Sizes 5 to 10. Get them on Amazon.
3
Paprika Faux Leather Almond Toe Covered Flat Sandals
Amazon
Sizes 5.5 to 7.5. Get them on Amazon.
4
Soda Women's Ankle Wrap Espadrilles
Amazon
Sizes 5.5 to 11. Get them on Amazon.
5
Umeko Women's Ankle Strap Cut out Closed Toe Sandals
Amazon
Sizes 6 to 10. Get them on Amazon.
6
Hush Puppies Chardon Fisherman Women's Sandals
Amazon
Sizes 5.5 to 12. Get them on Amazon.
7
Women's Espadrille Platform Wedge Crossed Closed Toe Sandals
Amazon
Sizes 5 to 12. Get them on Amazon.
8
Feel Show Women's Closed Round Toe Sandals With Ankle Strap
Amazon
Sizes 6 to 11. Get them on Amazon.
9
Women's Pointed Toe Block Heel Strap Sandals
Amazon
Sizes 5 to 12. Get them on Amazon.
10
Nautica Nadana Espadrille Platform Sandals
Amazon
Sizes 6.5 to 9.5. Get them on Amazon.
11
Dream Pairs Pointed Ballet Sandal With Ankle Strap
Amazon
Sizes 5 to 11. Get them on Amazon.
12
Closed Toe Heeled Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Sizes 5 to 7.5. Get them on Amazon.
13
Fashare Frilled Espadrille Flat Sandals With Almond Toe
Amazon
Sizes 5 to 11. Get them on Amazon.
14
Dansko Women's Ankle-Strap Clog
Amazon
Sizes 4.5 to 13. Get them on Amazon.
15
Pikolinos Vallarta Cutout Women's Sandals
Amazon
Sizes 4 to 12. Get them on Amazon.
