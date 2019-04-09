Orbon Alija via Getty Images

Getting your feet ready for sandals season is not easy task. Though most of us turn to the experts for a full-on pedicure, there are inexpensive at-home ways to get your feet ready for all of the backless shoes you’ll be wearing on repeat all summer long. From slingbacks to pointed-toe mules, there are plenty of shoes that’ll show off your heels. But what about frontless shoes like slides, flip flops and strappy sandals?

If you’re not yet ready to reveal your toes to the world after a long winter, we feel you. Whether you simply don’t like showing off your toes, need a work-appropriate sandal that covers your feet, or you just haven’t gotten around to getting that pedicure, these pretty closed-toe sandals deserve a place in your closet.

Take a look below: