It seems that CBS is giving Drew Carey some time to mourn the death of Amie Harwick, his former fiancée, last week.

Harwick, 38, a prominent family and sex therapist, died Saturday morning after falling from the balcony of her Los Angeles home. Police have arrested an ex-boyfriend in connection with her death.

Production company Fremantle confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety that it will postpone Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s tapings of “The Price is Right,” which Carey hosts, until next week.

Carey and Hardwick dated for two years before breaking up months after announcing their engagement in 2018, the Los Angeles Times reports. In a statement obtained by Variety, Carey, 61, described himself as “overcome with grief” over Hardwick’s death.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” Carey said in the statement. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

The comedian also paid tribute to Hardwick on Twitter Monday by posting a photo of the two of them at what appears to be a Christmas event.

“I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did,” he captioned the photo.

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020