Watch 'Price Is Right' Winner Dislocate Shoulder In Celebration Gone Wrong

A “Price Is Right” contestant last week came on down ― with a dislocated shoulder. (Watch the video below.)

Henry celebrated winning a trip to Hawaii in a game of “Bonkers” by thrusting his fists in the air, but paid the price.

As Henry stood by, host Drew Carey explained that Henry dislocated his shoulder and that his wife, Alice, would have to spin the wheel for him.

Alice cheered the result so hard that Carey joked, “Don’t hurt yourself.”

The game show noted on Instagram that Henry “won a trip to Hawaii and the ER” and that he is “all healed now.”

“The Price Is Right” can be hazardous to a contestant’s health. In 2014, a player fell and twisted her ankle while spinning the wheel and finished the segment on crutches.

And sometimes a contestant can be a danger to Carey. One winner was so excited that she hugged Carey and accidentally pulled him down and nearly off the stage.