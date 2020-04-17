Come on down, Andrew. Wayyyyyy down.
A “Price Is Right” contestant jumped for joy on an episode that aired Wednesday, perhaps thinking he’d won the prize of a lifetime ― a $12,000 trip for four to Game 4 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Finals.
But this season’s NHL championship is in serious jeopardy of not happening at all after the league suspended operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the “Price Is Right” website, the episode was taped on Feb. 24. The league’s announcement came on March 12 as sport after sport was shutting down.
HuffPost reached out to the game show to ask if and how Andrew will be compensated if this year’s final is never played. But for now, viewers feel Andrew’s pain.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter