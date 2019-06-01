Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off Pride Month on Saturday with a sweet Instagram collage that celebrated the LGBTQ community.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex honored organizations that advocate for LGBTQ issues including the Elton John AIDS Foundation, SAGE, the Human Rights Campaign and The Trevor Project with the post.

One image featured Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, who repeatedly used her high-profile royal role to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS and campaign for better treatment for patients.

Check out the post here:

“This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community ― those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future,” Harry and Meghan, who welcomed their first son Archie into the world on May 6, captioned the post.

“We stand with you and support you,” they added alongside a rainbow emoji. “Because it’s very simple: love is love.”

The couple launched their official @sussexroyal Instagram profile in April. It became the fastest-ever to gain 1 million followers and is now followed by 8.4 million other accounts.

They revealed in May how they would use the feed to highlight causes close to their hearts, and only follow accounts related to the chosen issue, on a month-by-month basis ― beginning with Mental Health Awareness Month: