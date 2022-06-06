A bold pair of suspenders

If you're looking to go big, look no further than these suspenders. They come equipped with a gold fanny pack and drink holster, which is just what you need on those long days spent celebrating outside. The set is also surprisingly functional: The fanny pack is equipped with three zippered sections to keep your things safe and secure. There are two larger pouches for items like a phone, water bottle or keys, and a discreet third pocket that's ideal for valuables.