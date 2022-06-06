Now that Pride month has finally arrived, celebrations abound. While we love to uplift and spotlight queer people year-round, there’s nothing quite like the ecstatic energy surrounding the month of June. Whether you’re hitting your local parade in full regalia, heading to a special Pride event or just want to sport a subtle nod to the occasion, there’s nothing like a little rainbow accessory to add a jubilant touch to an outfit.
Personally, I lean toward a more subtle Pride aesthetic, but I absolutely love seeing people embrace the rainbow of it all and bedeck themselves in bright colors. That’s why I’ve rounded up a selection of rainbow-themed and rainbow-colored accessories to enjoy all month long.
I’ve included options for those who want to stand out at a rally as well as more understated accessories for a low-key vibe. We’re talking caps, kicky socks, flower crowns and more. All of them are fun, joyful and a great way to express the delight of being a queer person. Keep reading and pick one up for yourself just in time for the next celebration.