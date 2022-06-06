Shopping

Rainbow Accessories To Wear All Pride Month Long

Grab rainbow face masks, pins, shoelaces and more, from retailers like Target, Etsy and Amazon.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Pollyana Ventura via Getty Images

Now that Pride month has finally arrived, celebrations abound. While we love to uplift and spotlight queer people year-round, there’s nothing quite like the ecstatic energy surrounding the month of June. Whether you’re hitting your local parade in full regalia, heading to a special Pride event or just want to sport a subtle nod to the occasion, there’s nothing like a little rainbow accessory to add a jubilant touch to an outfit.

Personally, I lean toward a more subtle Pride aesthetic, but I absolutely love seeing people embrace the rainbow of it all and bedeck themselves in bright colors. That’s why I’ve rounded up a selection of rainbow-themed and rainbow-colored accessories to enjoy all month long.

I’ve included options for those who want to stand out at a rally as well as more understated accessories for a low-key vibe. We’re talking caps, kicky socks, flower crowns and more. All of them are fun, joyful and a great way to express the delight of being a queer person. Keep reading and pick one up for yourself just in time for the next celebration.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A pair of rainbow shoelaces
Swap out your everyday shoelaces for this fun rainbow-bright pair. They work perfectly with pretty much all sneakers, coming in at 56 inches long and more than 1/4 inch wide. They're a chill and affordable accessory, so you can grab a pair for yourself and another for a friend. They're also ideal for goody bags if you're having a little Pride party, and are available in packs of two, five, 10 and 25.
$7.69+ at Amazon
2
Bombas
A pack of colorful calf socks
You can always count on Bombas to come up with a cute Pride collection, and this year is no exception. These calf socks are comfy and bold, and you can feel good knowing that when you buy a pack you're also giving back to the community. For every pair purchased, another specially designed pair will be donated to an organization that serves youth affected by homelessness in the LGBTQIA+ community.
$47.50 at Bombas (originally $50)
3
Amazon
A sweat band set
Keep sweat out of your eyes and hair with this set of two wristbands and a headband. They're comfortable, soft and won't dig into your skin or leave marks. They'll also add a sporty element to any look and are a festive way to keep dry.
$12.99 at Amazon
4
Etsy
A satin rainbow scrunchy
These adorable handmade scrunchies from Etsy seller SecondStarCoShop are soft, comfy and the perfect way to top off an outfit. You can keep it simple or choose a bow tie or scarf add-on depending on your level of flair.
$8.35+ at Etsy
5
Amazon
A flower crown
You can never go wrong with a fabric flower crown, and this one features all the colors of the rainbow. Reviewers note that the faux blooms are nice and big, durable, vibrant and comfortable when worn for hours on end — an absolute must when on a parade route.
$10.99 at Amazon
6
Etsy
A rainbow armband
Add a burst of color with an armband by Etsy shop Necklush. Made to order, these stretchy, seamless armbands won't cut into your skin and can be worn over clothes or on your bare arm. They're vibrant, fun and an easy way to customize your Pride outfit.
$25+ at Etsy
7
Amazon
A bold pair of suspenders
If you're looking to go big, look no further than these suspenders. They come equipped with a gold fanny pack and drink holster, which is just what you need on those long days spent celebrating outside. The set is also surprisingly functional: The fanny pack is equipped with three zippered sections to keep your things safe and secure. There are two larger pouches for items like a phone, water bottle or keys, and a discreet third pocket that's ideal for valuables.
$24.95 at Amazon
8
Etsy
A progress Pride flag lapel pin
This gold-coated nickel-metal enamel pin from Etsy maker FlagPinsForACause boasts a Progress Pride flag. It is inspired by the adjustments that designer Daniel Quasar made to the traditional Pride flag to further emphasize the movement's progression towards inclusion. Throw it on a backpack or your shirt or hand several of them out as party favors.
$7.45+ at Etsy
9
Amazon
A rainbow face mask
Lest we forget that we are still in a pandemic, these face masks are just what we need for extra protection in crowded areas like parades, bars and parties. They're a bit more festive than your average mask, wouldn't you agree? The rainbow-printed, breathable three-layer disposable face masks come in boxes of 50.
$15.29 at Amazon
10
Etsy
A bright handmade anklet
This adjustable cotton anklet from Etsy maker madebynami is a great addition to any Pride outfit. It's gentle on the skin, water-resistant and has an easy boho feel. The anklet uses sliding knot technology so it will fit all people, including children, which also makes it a great gift.
$8.91 at Etsy
11
Walmart
A pair of heart-shaped sunglasses
It doesn't get much cuter than these heart-shaped rainbow-tinted shades from Walmart. They're a fun way to keep your eyes protected from the sun while sporting a bit of that rainbow vibe. They have adjustable nose pads so they'll be comfy on your face all day long. They also conjure up a free-spirited, retro hippie aesthetic that can really be enjoyed any time of year.
$6.50 at Walmart
12
Target
An embroidered baseball cap
Add a touch of flair to your sun protection game with this rainbow-emblazoned cap from Target. Not only does it have an embroidered rainbow to one side, but it also features stitched rainbow lines across the brim and up the top of the cap. It's subtle and sweet enough to wear year-round.
$15 at Target
13
Amazon
A rainbow fan
Keep cool with this high-quality fane made of bamboo and water-resistant nylon. It makes a jazzy whipping noise when flicked open and can even be used as decoration. It's roughly 13 inches long while closed and 25 inches wide when open, making it fully capable of providing a powerful whoosh of air.
$14.99 at Amazon
