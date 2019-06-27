Street artist Pegasus marked June’s Pride Month celebrations and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in the most vibrant way.

The artist, who is openly gay, painted a stunning mural (using Pride colors) of two men dancing intimately together on the side of a pub in London on Thursday. He titled it “Love Always Wins.”

Pegasus "Love Always Wins," painted on the side of The Winchester in Angel, London, by street artist Pegasus, honors Pride Month and the Stonewall Riots anniversary.

Pegasus, whose real name is Chris Turner, told HuffPost on Thursday that the piece acknowledges progress in the fight for marriage equality. But he also wanted to shine a light on the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ hate crime in both the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

“It is so important to acknowledge those who have marched, been tortured, killed and discriminated against for simply seeking safety and acceptance through equality,” said Pegasus, who is originally from Chicago and now lives in London.

“It is especially important to never forget the support we have also received from none LGBTQ+ people, our families, friends, public figures and world leaders,” he added. “The unconditional love we receive from our allies allow us to rise up and revolt against the hate.”

Pegasus on Friday will release a limited edition print of the image via his website. Proceeds will go to the Albert Kennedy Trust charity that assists young LGBTQ people who are homeless or live in a hostile environment.

The artist also plans to auction another of his works to raise money for the organization, which his British husband previously worked for as a mentor.

The charity garnered headlines earlier this week following a visit from Prince William, during which the Duke of Cambridge said he would “fully support” his children if they came out as LGBTQ.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke to former and current service users during a visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust in London on Wednesday.

Pegasus himself courted controversy and received death threats in 2016 after he portrayed then-presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump as Adolf Hitler on the side of a pub in Bristol, southwest England.

“I will never give in to fearmongering, nor will I ever be censored,” he told HuffPost at the time. “I am American and I believe in freedom of speech and artistic freedom of expression.”

History always repeats! Don't make America Shit again! #dumptrump now before it's too late! pic.twitter.com/93H951MDic — Pegasus (@artistpegasus) February 18, 2016

He’s also previously turned his brush on various members of the British royal family, celebrities, political events and world leaders.

