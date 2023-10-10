ShoppinghomeCoffeePrime Day 2023

The Best Prime Day Sales For Coffee Drinkers

These coffee makers, espresso machines, kettles, milk frothers and more are on sale for Prime Big Deal Days.
If you're a regular coffee or tea drinker, you know there are endless tools to make your daily cup the best part of your day.

If you’re a regular coffee or tea drinker, you know there are endless tools to make your daily cup the best part of your day.

Whether you only drink certain blends and measure everything to a tee or are little more relaxed with your drink-making style, we found the best deals on coffee and tea products available during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

From coffee makers to tea infusers, these items will help with every step of drink preparation. Even if you’re incredibly crabby or slow-moving before your first cup, these items are user-friendly and here to help you get the perfect jump start to your day.

Never cry over spilled milk again — just use that frother you got on sale and enjoy a cafe-level drink in the comfort of your own home for a fraction of the price.

1
Amazon
1Zpresso K-Ultra manual coffee grinder (20% off)
Coffee connoisseurs will drool over this incredibly precise hand grinder. It has an internal adjust system, allowing you to achieve whatever grind you're looking for, a magnetic catch-up to stop any potential spilling and a foldable handle that makes it easy to store.
$231.20 at Amazon (originally $289)
2
Amazon
Krups silent coffee and spice grinder (30% off)
A basic push-to-grind grinder, without the screaming sound, this Silent Vortex will be a welcome addition to your morning routine. Grind coffee beans and spices with ease and when you're done, the metal bowl can go in the dishwasher.
$30.79 at Amazon (originally $44.21)
3
Amazon
Krups automatic coffee and espresso grinder (32% off)
Set it and forget it with this Krups automatic coffee and espresso grinder. Determine how much you're grinding and how fine or course you want your grind, press a button and enjoy your ground beans without any hassle.
$41.79 at Amazon (typically $61.27)
4
Amazon
An eye-catching Fellow Stagg electric gooseneck kettle (32% off)
Boil water in style with this chic, high-tech Fellow Stagg electric gooseneck kettle. It holds .9 liters of water and takes just under four minutes to boil. The ergonomic handle and precision gooseneck spout ensure perfect pouring every time.
$132+ at Amazon (originally $195)
5
Amazon
Or a 1.7-liter fuss-free electric kettle (25% off)
With a simple on and off switch, this 1.7-liter electric kettle will be loved by everyone in your home. Make hot water for coffee, tea, hot cocoa or instant noodles. It has an instant shut off feature to make you feel extra safe.
$26.24 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
6
Amazon
A set of six 4-ounce espresso cups with saucers (20% off)
Really pump the cafe vibes in your own home with this set of six espresso cups with saucers. Each cup holds four ounces of liquids and can go in the dishwasher, microwave and freezer.
$23.19 at Amazon (originally $28.99)
7
Amazon
Keurig's K-Compact single-serve coffee maker (50% off)
Make a single serving of coffee at a time without any mess and headache with this compact Keurig machine. Enjoy K-cups or pods of coffee, so you never need to deal with wet filters or beans and clean up is a breeze.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
8
Amazon
A set of four drinking glasses with bamboo lids and glass straw (20% off)
Have your morning cup in style with this chic glass tumbler. It comes with a bamboo lid and silicone straws in a variety of colors and patterns. Enjoy using this stylish cup at home or take it with you on the go to work or doing errands.
$12.79 at Amazon (typically $15.99)
9
Amazon
A De'Longhi stainless steel milk frothing pitcher (20% off)
If you've treated yourself to an espresso machine with a stream wand, you need all the accessories. This stainless steel milk frothing pitcher lets you steam your milk and make foam with ease. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to pour for the best at-home lattes.
$17.95 at Amazon (originally $22.49)
10
Amazon
A Ninja multi-brew maker and hot water boiler (38% off)
Make your morning cup with your favorite loose grounds or coffee pods, enjoy hot water and add steamed and frothed milk to everything with this speedy and versatile machine. It's compact and won't take up your whole countertop, but still has a 60-ounce reservoir to make multiple drinks before you need to refill it. You can set it to brew over ice if you prefer a cooler cup, and it comes with a reusable filter so you never need to worry about buying more.
$149.99 at Amazon (originally $242.79)
11
Amazon
A darling glass teapot that's safe for the stovetop and microwave (20% off)
Enjoy a steaming cup of tea with this stylish glass loose-leaf teapot. You can throw it in the microwave or put it on the stove for maximum ease and it includes a tea infuser and two servings of green tea so you can brew your tea directly in the pot.
$27.99 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
12
Amazon
Keurig single serve hot and ice coffee maker (40% off)
At about five inches wide, this small machine can fit almost anywhere, allowing you to have a mess-free caffeine boost in minutes. By using K-cup pods, you never need to deal with wet beans or remember to buy coffee filters. The removable bottom allows you to use 6- to 12-ounce cups and tumblers, and there’s even an iced coffee feature.
$59.99 at Amazon (originally $95.99)
13
Amazon
Breville barista express espresso machine (25% off)
Michael Breach, a renowned latte artist and founder of Baristart, uses a Breville espresso machine at home every day. This one offers an automatic grinder with 16 settings, a powerful stream wand for frothing milk and a digital temperature control ensuring your shot is made just the way you like it.
$559.95 at Amazon (originally $749.99)
14
Amazon
Cosori electric gooseneck kettle (15% off)
If you make coffee via pour over, french press, Aeropress or any other more manual method, or if you love different types of tea, it's time to invest in a Cosori electric gooseneck kettle. It has five preset temperature options to ensure the best brewing for your drink of choice and works super fast to give you hot water.
$59.49 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
15
Amazon
A handheld milk frother (15% off)
Make yourself barista-style lattes and cappuccinos at home with this handy compact milk frother. It's battery-powered, so you don't have to worry about having another charger around, and it's the perfect thing for blending matcha, protein shakes, powder supplements or any other packets you're adding to liquid.
$12.74 at Amazon (originally $14.99)
16
Amazon
Amazon Basics digital kitchen scale (33% off)
When we spoke to Jackson Konwinski, coffee buyer and supervisor of Zingerman's Deli in Ann Arbor, Michigan, about making coffee at home, he said a digital scale is a must. "Using an appropriately accurate digital scale, not just for the beans but also the water as I brewed, has been one of the largest improvements to my coffee craft," Konwinski previously told HuffPost. To make professional-level drinks at home, snag this scale on sale.
$7.97 at Amazon (typically $11.99)
17
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine (30% off)
Finally, a compact machine that makes a single serving of coffee or espresso after pressing one simple button. With a 25-second heat up time and and automatic capsule ejection and storage, it's a fast and easy machine to use letting you enjoy your drinks with limited mess or headache.
$175 at Amazon (originally $249)

