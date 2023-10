Things Our Shopping Editors Are Buying During October Prime Day

Jojoba oil (23% off)

"I'm a longtime jojoba oil fan and have been using it as my daily facial moisturizer since finding it for the first time in a Trader Joe's when I was 20. When I interviewed Paige Yang , a licensed acupuncturist with a doctoral degree in acupuncture and Chinese medicine, she said jojoba oil is the most similar to the oils our bodies naturally produce , making it compatible with most skin types and able to work gently with your body to keep your skin hydrated. This makes sense, as it's pretty scentless and mild on the face, it's not sticky and absorbs really quickly and easily into your skin. It's a gentle, versatile hydrating product that's perfect for skin care beginners or people who aren't super into having a million products. You can put it on your face, body, hair, eyebrows and nails or use it when you're using a face roller or gua sha tool. As long as it's 100% jojoba oil — I'm not a brand purist and tend to get whatever's on sale, something I would recommend to you this Prime Day if you're looking for a natural user-friendly moisturizer and love an all-in-one product." — Wynne