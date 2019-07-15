FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Amazon

Most of us think of Amazon’s Prime Day as an excuse to snag that Dyson V8 Stick vacuum we’ve been reading up on, or to grab a few new kitchen accessories we’ve been meaning to buy. But once those big-ticket purchases are out of the way, however, there are a lot of smaller everyday finds (i.e., the fun things!) hiding in the sale that are worth it, like fashion deals and beauty buys.

Interestingly, there are more beauty deals than ever in Amazon’s 2019 Prime Day sale. We even spotted deal on cult-favorite beauty brand The Ordinary as well as markdowns on Jane Iredale’s clean makeup products.

Even Amazon’s new in-house skin care line, Belei, is on sale. The collection includes everything from makeup wipes to ever-trendy vitamin C serums that promise to battle problems like fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, dark spots and thirsty skin, all for under $40 full price, but on the second day of Prime Day, on July 16 only, you can save 30% on select Belei products.

If you’re not looking for Amazon’s own products at a discount, don’t fret, because there are still plenty more deals where that came from. Below, we’ve rounded up a few noteworthy skin care deals and makeup deals to keep an eye on. Take a look:

PRIME DAY SKIN CARE DEALS

PRIME DAY MAKEUP DEALS

PRIME DAY PERSONAL CARE DEALS