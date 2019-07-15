Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Prime Day 2019 Beauty Deals On Skin Care, Makeup, Personal Care And More

The best deals on The Ordinary, Acure, Jane Iredale, 100% PURE and more from Amazon.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Most of us think of Amazon’s Prime Day as an excuse to snag that Dyson V8 Stick vacuum we’ve been reading up on, or to grab a few new kitchen accessories we’ve been meaning to buy. But once those big-ticket purchases are out of the way, however, there are a lot of smaller everyday finds (i.e., the fun things!) hiding in the sale that are worth it, like fashion deals and beauty buys.

Interestingly, there are more beauty deals than ever in Amazon’s 2019 Prime Day sale. We even spotted deal on cult-favorite beauty brand The Ordinary as well as markdowns on Jane Iredale’s clean makeup products.

Even Amazon’s new in-house skin care line, Belei, is on sale. The collection includes everything from makeup wipes to ever-trendy vitamin C serums that promise to battle problems like fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, dark spots and thirsty skin, all for under $40 full price, but on the second day of Prime Day, on July 16 only, you can save 30% on select Belei products.

If you’re not looking for Amazon’s own products at a discount, don’t fret, because there are still plenty more deals where that came from. Below, we’ve rounded up a few noteworthy skin care deals and makeup deals to keep an eye on. Take a look:

PRIME DAY SKIN CARE DEALS

1
Weleda Weleda mama and baby essentials 3-piece set —
Amazon
Normally $35, get it on sale for 57% off and don't forget the 40% off coupon at checkout.
2
The Ordinary — Discounts on top sellers
Amazon
We're still awaiting full Prime Day sales details on The Ordinary's skin care collection, but we're already seeing markdowns on top-rated items like The Ordinary's Peeling Solution AHA 30% + BHA 2% and The Ordinary's Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serums. Check out the full collection of The Ordinary's sale items here.
3
100% PURE Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream — 50% off
Amazon
Natural beauty brand 100% PURE is offering its iconic Coffee Bean Eye Cream for 50% off this Prime Day. Normally $29, get it on sale for $15. You'll also find the brand's Tea Tree and Willow Clarifying Cleanser and the Fruit Pigmented Lip Glaze in Rosehip on sale during Prime Day, too.
4
ACURE — Markdowns on best sellers
Amazon
Though full Prime Day prices still haven't been announced for ACURE, we're already seeing markdowns on many of the brand's best sellers, like the Brightening Facial Scrub and the Radically Rejuvenating SPF Day Cream. Check out all of the Acure items on sale here.
5
The Better Skin Co. — 35% off everything
Amazon
Get in on this cult-favorite skincare brand comprised of multipurpose products made with clean ingredients to help simplify your routine. Check out the sale here.
6
Belei — 30% off
Amazon
Get 30% off Belei beauty products on July 16, the second day of Prime Day.
7
Luxury Beauty on Amazon — Up to 40% off
Tinatin1 via Getty Images
You can save up to 40% on luxury beauty brands on Amazon, including BaBylissPRO, FOREO and Paul Mitchell. Check Amazon's Luxury Beauty page for a look at everything that's on sale.
8
C'est Moi — 40% off everything
Amazon
Discover the next generation of beautiful! Formulated with clean ingredients, C’est Moi makeup and skincare products are specifically made for young, delicate skin types. Everything from the brand will be 40% off this Prime Day.
9
Bella Schneider Beauty — 25% off everything
Amazon
A luxe collection of DIY Facial Kits and single item “enhancements” inspired by founder and esthetician Bella Schneider’s famous facial treatments. Check out the Prime Day sale items here.

PRIME DAY MAKEUP DEALS

1
Anastasia Beverly Hills - DIPBROW Pomade - Dark Brown — 62% off
Amazon
Normally $18, get it for 62% off.
2
Ecco Bella Natural Vegan Mascara — 47% off
Amazon
Normally $18, get it on sale for 47% off.
3
Jane Iredale — 30% off
Amazon
This brand is known for its 100% clean mineral makeup and skin care products, and is beloved by celebs like Emma Watson. Get it on Prime Day for 30% off.
4
Covergirl — Up to 50% off
Amazon
Covergirl will have 260 products on sale during Prime Day, some up to 50% off. Products on sale include the LashBlast Volume Mascara (2-pack), Outlast All Day Moisturizing Lip Color (2-pack), and the Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle Defying Foundation. Some new items like the sweat-proof Outlast Active Foundation and Full Spectrum Gloss Idol Moisturizing Lip Gloss will also be on sale. Check out Covergirl's full Prime Day landing page.
5
VOLO Hero Hair Towel — 25% off
Amazon
Normally $39, on sale for $29. Get it here.
6
Simplehuman 8-inch sensor mirror with brightness control
Amazon
Normally $196, get it on sale for $160.
7
Clairol — Everything 30% to 50% off
Amazon
Nearly all of Clairol's hair color and root products are on sale this Prime Day from 30% to 50% off, including the Nice'n Easy Color Care, Root Touch Up Color Blending Gel and Root Touch Up Color Refreshing Spray. Check out Clairol's Prime Day landing page for all of the deals.

PRIME DAY PERSONAL CARE DEALS

1
Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light (10-count) — 64% off
Amazon
Normally $60, get on sale for 64% off and don't forget the $15-off coupon at checkout.
2
Braun Series 7 Men's Electric Foil Shaver with Wet & Dry Trimmer — 30% off
Amazon
Normally $200, get it on sale for 30% off and don't forget the $20-off coupon at checkout.
3
Waterpik Water Flosser — 56% off
Amazon
Normally $90, get it on sale for 56% off.
4
Braun Epilator For Women
Amazon
Normally $150, get it on sale for $99. Get it here.
5
6
Revly — Up to 40% off
Amazon
Revly is Amazon's own beauty supplement brand. On the second day of Prime Day, July 16 only, you'll get up to 40% off supplements like the Turmeric + Black Pepper and the Digestive Enzyme Complex. Check out all of the items on sale here.
7
Braun Silk-Expert Hair Removal + Gillette Venus Razor
Amazon
Normally $400, on sale for $279. Get it here.
