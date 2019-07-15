FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Maybe you splashed out last Black Friday for the fancy 4K TV you’ve had your eyes on. Well, now it’s time to make the most of that splurge by upgrading the way you use your TV to binge the newest season of “Stranger Things” and the upcoming episodes of “Orange Is The New Black.”

The Amazon Fire TV Stick with an Alexa-enabled voice-controlled remote is its lowest price ever this year during Prime Day and much lower than it was during Black Friday. This year, you can snag the Fire TV Stick with Alexa for just $15 — that’s $25 off its typical $40 price, and a massive savings for TV viewers who want to upgrade the way they binge their favorite flicks.

Amazon The Amazon Fire TV stick with Alexa is the lowest price we've ever seen — for just $15.

The Fire TV Stick was one of Prime Day 2018′s best-selling items last year, alongside the 23andMe DNA test kit and the Instant Pot. The Fire TV Stick is a streaming media player that allows you to launch and control shows using the Alexa voice control. You can watch all of your favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, and Hulu — plus stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and others. No cable or satellite? No problem, because you can watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to Hulu, PlayStation Vue, and others.

Now that’s a Prime Day deal worth watching.

Have a 4K TV?

There’s good news for you, because you can also save $25 on the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote, too. That means it’ll be on sale for $25, half-off it’s normally $50 price. It’s all the feature you want, with the 4K quality you’ve grown to expect.