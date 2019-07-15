FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
Whether you desperately need to upgrade your old PC, want to gift a recent grad with a new tablet or are looking to legitimize your side hustle with a business expense you can write off — a fresh laptop often comes with a hefty price tag.
Thankfully there are a ton of laptop discounts you can take advantage of during Prime Day 2019 (some are even better than Black Friday) on top of line brands like HP, Chromebook and even Apple. There’s something for everyone on sale in Amazon’s tech section right now, including this eero Home Mesh Wifi System that’s 50% off right now.
There are also a lot of tech accessories you can get during Prime Day for a discount, too. If your internet is lagging, it might be time to revamp your Wi-Fi with a mesh Wi-Fi system. Is your back starting to hurt from all that time on your desktop? Invest in a standing desk or tabletop riser. Want to do more summer movie nights? Hook your laptop up to a project for cinema under the stars.
Below are some of the best laptop, tablet and tech accessory deals during Prime Day 2019, just be sure to act fast because these savings won't last long.
PRIME DAY 2019 DEALS ON LAPTOPS
-
Apple MacBook Air MD711LL/A 11.6-Inch Laptop (Renewed): Normally $1,000, get it for 58% off on July 15 - July 16.
-
Lenovo Chromebook S330: Normally $290, get it off 50% off on July 15 - July 16.
-
HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop with 180-degree Hinge: Normally $300, get it for $180 on July 15 - July 16.
-
Acer Spin 3 Convertible Laptop 14″ Full HD IPS Touch: Normally $810, get it for 14% off on July 15 - July 16.
-
Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop: Normally $650, get it for 31% off on July 15 - July 16.
-
Samsung Chromebook 3, 11.6″: Normally $280, get it for 36% off on July 15-16.
PRIME DAY 2019 DEALS ON TABLETS
-
Lenovo Smart Tablet: Get it up to 25% off from the Treasure Truck
-
Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB): Normally $1,129, get it for 38% off on July 15 - July 16.
-
Fire HD 8 Tablet (8″ HD Display, 16 GB): Normally $80, get it for 38% off on July 15 - 16.
-
Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): Normally $330, get it for 24% off on July 15 - July 16.
-
Microsoft Surface Pro 6: Normally $900, get it for 20% off on July 15 - 16.
PRIME DAY 2019 DEALS ON TECH ACCESSORIES
-
QualGear 92-Inch Fixed Frame Projector Screen: Normally $349, get it on sale for 79% off on July 15 only.
-
Power Strip Surge Protector 3 AC Outlets with 3 USB Ports: Normally $17, get it on sale for 86% off on July 15 only.
-
Record Player Turntable 3 Speed Vinyl Record Player: Normally $159, get it on sale for 72% off on July 15 only.
-
12W Portable Bluetooth Speaker Loud Stereo Sound: Normally $30, get it on sale for 64% off on July 15 only.
-
Garmin Forerunner 35 Easy-to-Use GPS Running Watch: Normally $170, get it on sale for 50% off on July 15- July 16.
-
Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery - 2 pack: Normally $60, get it on sale for 42% off on July 15 - July 16.
-
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm): Normally $400, get it on sale for 19% off on July 15 - July 16.