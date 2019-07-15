Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
These Prime Day 2019 Deals On Nintendo Switch Are No Game

Save on Nintendo Switch games, bundles, accessories and even screen protectors 🎮

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

The hunt is on for some of Prime Day 2019′s best gaming deals, including sales on PlayStation4, Xbox One S and, of course, the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch itself basically never goes on sale for Prime Day, and its just-announced Nintendo Switch Lite won’t be available until late September, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find ways to make your money go further when purchasing a new gaming system this Prime Day.

For example, the Prime Day 2019 deal on Nintendo Switch includes the Nintendo Switch console plus a $35 Digital eShop gift card bundle for the price of just the Nintendo Switch. That means you’re getting a Nintendo Switch plus $35 to spend on games for just $299. It’s like getting $35 back for free.

GET THE PRIME DAY NINTENDO SWITCH DEAL + $35 GAMING BUNDLE DEAL

In addition to that bundle, we’ve found some additional Nintendo Switch deals on games, accessories and controllers below. Want more? Stay up to date on our Prime Day 2019 coverage by signing up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter, Full Carts, Can’t Lose.

Take a look at the Nintendo Switch sales for Prime Day:

1
Nintendo Switch Screen Protector
Amazon
Normally $30, get it on sale for under $6 this Prime Day.
2
Nintendo Switch Carrying Case
Amazon
Normally $20, get it on sale for $17 this Prime Day.
3
Pokémon Let's Go Eevee!
Amazon
Get Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! for half off. Normally $44, get it for $30 this Prime Day.
4
Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip
Amazon
Normally $30, get it on sale for $27 this Prime Day.
5
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Amazon
Normally $13, get it on sale for $10 this Prime Day.
6
Nintendo Joy-Cons in all colors
Photo by Aleks Dorohovich on Unsplash
Get Nintendo Joy-Cons in all colors for 25% off this Prime Day.
7
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (gray)
Amazon
Normally $80, get them on sale for $67 this Prime Day.
