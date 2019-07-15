These Prime Day 2019 Deals On Nintendo Switch Are No Game

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
The hunt is on for some of Prime Day 2019′s best gaming deals, including sales on PlayStation4, Xbox One S and, of course, the Nintendo Switch.
The Nintendo Switch itself basically never goes on sale for Prime Day, and its just-announced Nintendo Switch Lite won’t be available until late September, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find ways to make your money go further when purchasing a new gaming system this Prime Day.
For example, the Prime Day 2019 deal on Nintendo Switch includes the Nintendo Switch console plus a $35 Digital eShop gift card bundle for the price of just the Nintendo Switch. That means you’re getting a Nintendo Switch plus $35 to spend on games for just $299. It’s like getting $35 back for free.
In addition to that bundle, we've found some additional Nintendo Switch deals on games, accessories and controllers below.
Take a look at the Nintendo Switch sales for Prime Day: