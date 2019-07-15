Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

Prime Day 2019 Furniture And Home Decor Deals Worth The Splurge

Prime Day sales on furniture, electronics, decor and home essentials.
and

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Furniture and home decor might not be the first thing you think to buy when Prime Day rolls around, but perhaps some of the Amazon’s best discounts on home items will have you reconsidering.

As part of Prime Day 2019′s two days of sales, you’ll find several bargains on items for your home and life, like an Instant Pot, a 55-inch 4K TV under $200, and, yup, even sex toys.

Whether you’re trying to refresh your bedroom with some new linens or looking for a new set of cookware for your kitchen, you’ll find up to 30% off Amazon’s exclusive home, kitchen and pet products and well as its private-label brands like Rivet and Stone & Beam for furniture and home decor, as well as deals on AmazonBasics like bedding, kitchen and office products, and electronics and accessories.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few items that caught out eye. Take a look:

1
Novogratz Brittany Linen Futon
Amazon
Normally $425,get it on sale for $330 during Prime Day.
2
Martin Furniture Floating TV Console
Amazon
Normally $230, get it on sale for $123 during Prime Day.
3
nuLOOM Persian Vonda Area Rug, 8' x 10'
Amazon
Normally $270, get it on sale for $182 during Prime Day.
4
Scott Living AK01A012X010S Adirondack Basket
Amazon
Normally $29, get it on sale for $13 during Prime Day.
5
AmazonBasics Microfiber Comforter Duvet Cover and Pillow Sham Set
Amazon
Normally $23, get it on sale for $26 during Prime Day.
6
Deco 79 Metal WD Wall Mirror
Amazon
Normally $475, get it on sale for $247 during Prime Day.
7
Queen Sheets Pale Pink - 6 Piece 1500 Thread Count Fine Brushed Microfiber Deep Pocket Queen Sheet Set Bedding
Amazon
Normally $31, get them on sale for $19 during Prime Day.
8
Simpli Home AXCPF-23 Grafton Transitional Round Pouf in Grey Velvet
Amazon
Normally $200,get it on sale for $49 during Prime Day.
9
Dorel Living Montgomery 3-Piece Dining Set
Amazon
Normally $143,get it on sale for $93 during Prime Day.
10
nuLOOM Ashli Handwoven Solid Jute Rug, 5' x 8'
Amazon
Normally $114, get it on sale for $76 during Prime Day
11
Sauder 417223 East Canyon 5 Shelf Bookcase
Amazon
Normally $155, get it on sale for $98 during Prime Day.
