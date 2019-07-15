FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Westend61 via Getty Images

Furniture and home decor might not be the first thing you think to buy when Prime Day rolls around, but perhaps some of the Amazon’s best discounts on home items will have you reconsidering.

Whether you’re trying to refresh your bedroom with some new linens or looking for a new set of cookware for your kitchen, you’ll find up to 30% off Amazon’s exclusive home, kitchen and pet products and well as its private-label brands like Rivet and Stone & Beam for furniture and home decor, as well as deals on AmazonBasics like bedding, kitchen and office products, and electronics and accessories.