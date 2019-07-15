Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
HuffPost Finds

Prime Day 2019 Headphones Deals Worth The Hype

Save on wireless in-ear buds, over-the-ear headphones and even noise-cancelling headphones deals this Prime Day.
and

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Prime Day 2019 Headphones Deals Worth The Hype
Prime Day 2019 Headphones Deals Worth The Hype

Whether you’ve been listening to “Truth Hurts” on repeat or are putting that Audible subscription to good use, chances are you’re probably wearing headphones for a good portion of the day — but have you actually considered their quality? It might be time for an upgrade given that there are a ton of headphones on sale during Prime Day.

Whether you’re looking for small, wireless in-ear buds or want studio quality over-the-ear headphones, there are tons of deals on headphones this Prime Day on brands like Sony, Bose and more, like this deal on Sony Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones for 55% off.

Below are some of the best headphone deals during Prime Day 2019, just be sure to act fast because these savings won’t last long. If you want more deals and steals, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and newsletter.

Take a look:

Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II, Black (and white) — 43% off
Amazon
Normally $229, get them on sale for 43% off.
Sony Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones — 55% off
Amazon
Get these Sony headphones 55% off (normally $198) this Prime Day. Get them here.
COWIN SE7 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones — 30% off
Amazon
Normally $120, get them on sale for 30% off.
Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around Ear Open Back Headphone — 50% off
Amazon
Get these Sennheiser over-ear headphones 50% off (normally $200) this Prime Day. Get them here.
Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones (Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue) — 30% off
Amazon
Normally $200, get them on sale for 30% off.
Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — 50% off
Amazon
Get these Sennheiser headphones 50% off (normally $200) this Prime Day. Get them here.
AmazonBasics Lightweight On-Ear Wired Headphones, Green — 30% off
Amazon
Normally $14, get them on sale for 30% off.

CHECK OUT MORE PRIME DAY HEADPHONES DEALS HERE

shoppableamazon primefinds stylefinds salefinds seo