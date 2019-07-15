Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
The Best Prime Day 2019 Kitchen Deals So Far

We found sales on appliances, cookware, Vitamix, Keurig, air fryers and more.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

These Prime Day 2019 kitchen deals are fresh out of the oven. Whether you’ve been obsessing over an air fryer or you desperately need a set of knives that aren’t from a discount store, Prime Day is the ideal time to save on appliances, cookware, kitchen accessories and gadgets.

You can find a fancy espresso machine for a fraction of its original cost, even bundled with your favorite brew. Or, you can get one of the lowest price ever on the famous Instant Pot, which is a Prime Day favorite. We’ve even spotted some excellent markdowns on Vitamix products and air fryers.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best kitchen deals on appliances, cookware and more. Just be sure to keep checking back, as we’ll keep updating this list as the deals go live.

Take a look:

1
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set, 10-Piece — 40% off
Amazon
Normally $100, get it on sale for 40% off.
2
Brita Pitchers Brita Water Pitcher with 1 Longlast Filter — 30% off
Amazon
Normally $35, get it on sale for 30% off.
3
Le Creuset Signature Round Wide 3-1/2-Quart Dutch Oven, Cherry — 66% off
Amazon
Normally $290, get it on sale for 66% off.
4
AmazonBasics Premium 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set — 45% off
Amazon
Normally $55, get it on sale for 45% off.
5
Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Cooker — 50% off
Amazon
Normally $100, get it 50% off on Prime Day.
6
Vitamix 5200 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64-ounce — 49% off
Amazon
Normally $450, get it on sale for 49% off.
7
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi
Amazon
Normally $200, get up to 45% off on Prime Day.
8
Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill, Avance Collection
Amazon
Normally $300, get up to 20% off on Prime Day.
9
T-fal E765SC Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 12 Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
Normally $93, get up to 40% off on Prime Day.
10
Dash DEC012BK Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker
Amazon
Normally $40, get up to 35% off on Prime Day.
11
ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide
Amazon
Normally $200,get up to 30% off on Prime Day.
12
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker with AmazonFresh 12 Ct. Colombia Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods
Amazon
Normally $78, get up to 35% off on Prime Day.
13
Cosori 5.8Qt Oilless Air Fryer
Amazon
Normally $120, get up to 30% off on Prime Day.

