HuffPost Finds

The Best Prime Day 2019 Deals On Luggage and Suitcases

Snag a soft suitcase or hard case luggage for a steal.
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

If your summer is full of weekend getaways and vacations, you know how important it is to have durable travel essentials. That means a suitcase that you don’t have to sit on to close and that won’t slow you down at the airport with that pesky broken wheel. If you’re still not sure if an Away suitcase is worth it, there’s actually a lot of luggage you can find on sale during Prime Day 2019.

Get deep discounts on soft suitcases, hard case luggage and even smart luggage from top brands like Samsonite, Travelpro and London Fog. There’s something for everyone on sale in Amazon’s travel section right now, including this two-piece carry on hardcase luggage set that’s 30% off on Amazon right now.

Below are some of the best luggage, suitcase and travel accessory deals during Prime Day 2019, just be sure to act fast because these savings won’t last long. If you want more deals and steals, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and newsletter.

Hard Luggage And Suitcase Deals

1
Samsonite Winfield 2 Expandable Hardside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Enjoy 69% off the Samsonite Winfield 2 Expandable Hardside 3-piece luggage set with spinner wheels, only while supplies last and when shipped & sold by Amazon.
SHOP OTHER SAMSONITE DEALS HERE
2
AmazonBasics Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage with Built-In TSA Lock
Amazon
This AmazonBasics Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage with a built-in TSA Lock is 53% off it's original $160 price. But the deal's only live on July 15.
SHOP THE AMAZONBASICS LUGGAGE DEALS HERE
3
Travel Gear Hardside Spinner Luggage Set with 2 Carry Ons, Black
Amazon
Travel Gear's Hardside Spinner Luggage Set with two carry ons will be 59% off during Prime Day.
SHOP ADDITIONAL LUGGAGE AND ACCESSORIES DEALS HERE
4
Nautica Hardside Spinner Wheels Extra Large Travel Suitcase
Amazon
Nautica's Hardside Spinner Wheels Luggage will see discounts of up to 30% along with other luggage and accessories. For this brightly colored hard shell spinner, enjoy 37% off during Prime Day, but discounts on colors may vary.
SHOP LUGGAGE DEALS HERE
5
DELSEY Paris Luggage Chatelet Hard+ Large Checked Spinner Suitcase Hardcase
Amazon
The DELSEY Paris Luggage Chatelet is a hardcase large spinner with lock at a discount of 55% during the entire Prime Day event.
SHOP MORE LUGGAGE & ACCESSORIES HERE
6
London Fog Kingsbury 25" Expandable Hardside Spinner
Amazon
This suitcase is a multi-directional 360-degree 8-wheel spinner that expands 2-inches for extra packing space. Find it for up to 30% off on Prime Day 2019.
SHOP MORE LUGGAGE & ACCESSORIES HERE

Soft Luggage and Suitcase Deals

1
Samsonite Transyt Expandable Softside Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels, 2-Piece (20"/28"),
Amazon
This lightweight, multi-directional luggage has plenty of padding and packing room, as well as a 10-year warranty. Get it for up to 30% off on Prime Day.

SHOP MORE LUGGAGE & ACCESSORIES HERE
2
Tommy Bahama Lightweight Spinner Luggage
Amazon
This spinner suitcase has the Tommy Bahama signature hardware and basket weave trim. Get it for up to 30% off on Prime Day.


SHOP MORE LUGGAGE & ACCESSORIES HERE
3
Travelpro Crew 10 25 Inch Expandable Spinner Suiter, Black
Amazon
This expandable spinner suitcase has magnetron wheels, power scope extension handle, contour grip, and customizable interior tie-down straps.Get it for up to 30% off on Prime Day.


SHOP MORE LUGGAGE & ACCESSORIES HERE
4
Travelpro Maxlite 4 Compact Carry On Spinner Under Seat Bag
Amazon
This carry-on fits under most major domestic airline seats and has plenty of organization compartments as well as a padded tech sleeve. Get it for up to 30% off on Prime Day on July 15.


SHOP MORE LUGGAGE & ACCESSORIES HERE
5
Timberland Wheeled Duffle Bag - 30 Inch Lightweight Large Rolling Luggage Travel Bag Suitcase for Men, Cocoa brown
Amazon
An alternative to a typical suitcase, this Timberland wheeled duffle bag is nearly 80% off while supplies last during the Prime Day sales event.
SHOP MORE LUGGAGE & ACCESSORIES HERE
6
AmazonBasics Softside Spinner Luggage Suitcase - 29 Inch, Black
Amazon
On July 15 only, save 30% on AmazonBasics brands, like this Softside Spinner Luggage Suitcase.
SHOP MORE AMAZONBASICS DEALS HERE

MORE PRIME DAY DEALS ON LUGGAGE AND SUITCASES

