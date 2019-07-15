FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
If your summer is full of weekend getaways and vacations, you know how important it is to have durable travel essentials. That means a suitcase that you don’t have to sit on to close and that won’t slow you down at the airport with that pesky broken wheel. If you’re still not sure if an Away suitcase is worth it, there’s actually a lot of luggage you can find on sale during Prime Day 2019.
Get deep discounts on soft suitcases, hard case luggage and even smart luggage from top brands like Samsonite, Travelpro and London Fog. There’s something for everyone on sale in Amazon’s travel section right now, including this two-piece carry on hardcase luggage set that’s 30% off on Amazon right now.
Below are some of the best luggage, suitcase and travel accessory deals during Prime Day 2019, just be sure to act fast because these savings won't last long.