Figuring out how to be less wasteful is about much more than recycling glass bottles and ditching plastic straws (though those are a good start!). When you sit back and think about how many aspects of your everyday life are unsustainable, it feels pretty daunting to find impactful changes in your day to day routine.

Fortunately, there are more products out there than ever before to help you live a more sustainable lifestyle every day. Case in point, these reusable mesh produce bags are an easy way to make your grocery runs much less wasteful.

The grocery store plastic produce bags you mindlessly grab to wrap up your cilantro and on-the-vine tomatoes are used for just those few minutes to carry your fruits and veg from the grocery store to your home. Instead, swapping to these BPA-free mesh bags is a simple and easy way to eliminate a wasteful habit overnight.

Right now, as a Prime Day deal, you can get this nine-count bag of reusable produce bags for 32% off for only $17. This set is normally $25, so this is a solid deal on a waste-cutting impulse buy you can feel good about. In this set, you’ll get two small bags, five medium bags and two large bags — sizes for pretty much all of the produce you’ll grab on your average grocery run. Just be sure to keep them in your reusable tote bags for your weekly grocery shopping trips.