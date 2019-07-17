HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Just because Prime Day is over doesn’t mean the deals are, too.
Amazon’s longest-ever sales event ended July 17 at 3 a.m. Eastern, but there are still plenty of markdowns across the site on hot items. Plus, there are plenty of anti-Prime Day sales going on with deals arguably better than some of Amazon’s (we’re looking at you, Walmart).
We spotted a Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV for 25% off, a top-selling air fryer still on markdown and even a portable charge bank that’s a travel must-have on the cheap.
All said and done, it’s better to be late to the sale than to never check it out. Below, we’ve rounded up 11 items on sale post-Prime Day that are still a good deal.
Take a look: