HuffPost Finds

These 11 Prime Day Items Are Still On Sale

Post-Prime Day sales at Amazon, Walmart and beyond.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Just because Prime Day is over doesn’t mean the deals are, too.

Amazon’s longest-ever sales event ended July 17 at 3 a.m. Eastern, but there are still plenty of markdowns across the site on hot items. Plus, there are plenty of anti-Prime Day sales going on with deals arguably better than some of Amazon’s (we’re looking at you, Walmart).

We spotted a Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV for 25% off, a top-selling air fryer still on markdown and even a portable charge bank that’s a travel must-have on the cheap.

All said and done, it’s better to be late to the sale than to never check it out. Below, we’ve rounded up 11 items on sale post-Prime Day that are still a good deal.

Take a look:

1
Amazon Echo Outlet Shelf For Smart Devices — 20% off
Amazon
Need a cool way to store and display your new Echo Plus or Echo Dot? This outlet shelf is designed for Amazon devices, keeping them free from counter space and has a cable management channel t o give you easy access to the plug. To get the streamlined look of the photo, either pair your device with a shorter cable, or tie the cable together and tuck it behind the device on the shelf. Get it on Amazon right now for 20% off, for only $12.
2
Gosund Mini Smart Plug With Timer (2-pack) — 30% off
Amazon
Make the most of your new Echo Plus or Echo Dot with these smart plugs that pair seamlessly with Alexa. Use them to turn lights, electronics and gadgets on and off at the sound of your voice or through the Gosund app. Get them on Amazon now where they're 31% off for only $13 for this two pack. There's also a four pack on sale for $23.
3
Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV — 25% off
Walmart
If you're looking for a TV deal worth writing home about, this 55-inch Samsung is a great deal at Walmart right now for 25% off. Normally $528, you can get it on sale for just $397.
4
Anker Compact Portable External Power Bank (black) — 25% off
Amazon
A portable power bank is the travel essential you didn't know you needed. Whether your phone battery just isn't up to the task of a 7-hour flight, or you want the peace of mind of having a backup for your phone when on the road, this portable charger can supply about two full charges to a smart phone, only taking up about the same size as a candy bar. Get it on Amazon right now for $17, where it's 25% off in black. Other shades are 20% off right now, too.
5
DASH Compact Air Fryer — 25% off
Amazon
Air fryers are among some of HuffPost shopper's top-purchased items on Prime Day, and for good reason. These little gadgets can be used to "fry" your favorite foods, with 75% less oil than normal frying methods. They use hot air technology to crisp foods to a golden brown. All the taste with less of the guilt. You can get this compaction version from DASH for 25% off for $52.
6
LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottles (2-pack) — 20% off
Amazon
Interestingly, LifeStraws were an Amazon top-seller last year, and we expect they'll be a top seller for 2019, too. If you missed out on the day's markdowns, you can still get this two-pack of LifeStraw filtering water bottles for 20% off for $60.
7
Echo Dot — 50% off
Amazon
If you thought you missed your chance to get a new Amazon smart device on the cheap, think again. Alexa's smallest sibling, the Echo Dot, is on sale on Amazon still for half-off. That means you can get one for just $25.
8
Sheets & Giggles Eucalpytus Sheet Sets — 25% off
Amazon
Eucalyptus sheets are made of lyocell and are a good alternative to cotton for hot sleepers. The natural material is naturally cool to the touch and is more prone to moisture-wicking than cotton sheets. Plus, they're hypoallergenic, so even the most allergy-prone can get some shuteye. Get them on Amazon for 25% off right now.
9
iRobot Roomba 680 — 25% off
Walmart
Robot vacuums were a hot selling item on Prime Day, and the iRobot Roomba leads the way in robot vacuums. If you're still looking to score a good deal on one, we found this iRobot 680 for 25% off at Walmart for $226 (normally $300).
10
Sony 49-Inch BRAVIA 4K TV — 51% off
Walmart
We found this 49-inch Sony Bravia 4K HD Android TV on sale at Walmart for $439 — a huge markdown from its normally $898 price tag. Sneakily, Walmart makes you add the TV to your cart before you can see the final price tag, but rest assured, once it’s there you’ll see the $439 sale price.
11
Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine — 30% off
Amazon
Not everyone needs an extra-large, dirt-lifting carpet cleaner. But, when you need one, you need one. This professional-grade carpet cleaner from Bissell comes with a trial-size of carpet-cleaning formula, so you'll be ready for your first wash when it arrives. If you're in the market for one of these, it's a good price right now on Amazon where it's 30% off for $300 (normally $430).
