anilbolukbas via Getty Images There are a lot of Prime Day deals on headphones, but perhaps the best headphones deal going on this Prime Day is on the AirPods Pro.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from all this time working from home, it’s that a good pair of headphones is essential for staying connected. If they’re wireless and allow you to cook up lunch while taking a phone call — even better.

And when it comes to wireless earbuds, Apple AirPods cut right through the noise. They have an astounding 124,000 reviews on Amazon, and for good reason. They easily sync to iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and other digital devices. They also include a relatively long battery life, which makes them an obvious choice for Apple lovers who are looking to cut the cord on their over ear headphones.

Figuring out which AirPods deal is best — and which style is the best for you — likely depends on how you plan to use your AirPods. If wireless charging is important to you, we recommend the AirPods with a wireless charging case or AirPods Pro. If you don’t care about how they charge, but simply want an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, the original model of AirPods with a wired charging case might be for you.

Ирина Мещерякова via Getty Images Figuring out which AirPods deal lis best — and which style is the best for you — likely depends on how you plan to use your AirPods

All version of AirPods easily sync to all of your Apple devices via Bluetooth, and can play, pause or skip with a simple double-tap motion (they’ll pause automatically if you take them out of your ears). For a true hands-free experience you can summon Siri with a quick, “Hey, Siri!” voice command.

What makes the AirPods Pro different is that they offer a “Transparency” mode that allows you to switch between noise cancelation and amplifying the sounds around you. It’s a good feature for focusing on what’s in front of you and being able to converse with others without having to take out your ear buds. (Though if noise cancelation is important to you, Amazon’s EchoBuds have a similar feature for about half the price).