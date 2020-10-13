HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Prime Day 2020 is finally here, and the two-day sale promises to have plenty of deals on everything from mattresses and bedding to the cult-favorite Fire TV Stick and, of course, Apple deals.
Amazon said that Prime Day would have more than a million deals — and the HuffPost Finds team will be busy finding the best ones that worth knowing about during the sale.
One of the brands we’ve seen lots of markdowns from is Apple, including on MacBooks, AirPods, iPads and iPhones. Since the company’s tech products are always a high-ticket item, you might be hoping for a discount before clicking “checkout.”
Whether you’re tired of your headphones tangling or need a new iPhone, we made sure to pick out all the best Apple deals to know on Prime Day, including Apple accessories, too.
BEST PRIME DAY AIRPODS DEAL...
Out of all the markdowns we’ve seen, we were surprised at the Apple AirPods Pro, which might just be the cheapest we’ve ever seen them at $199 at Amazon, Walmart and Target. Originally, the AirPods Pro are $249.
In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.
Here are the Apple Prime Day 2020 deals you don’t want to miss out on:
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON MACBOOKS
When it comes to MacBooks, you should consider how much storage you’ll actually need and whether you want a bigger screen. Among the MacBook Pros on sale this Prime Day, the best deal is probably on the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with 512GB’s worth of storage. It was $2399 and is now $2099 at Amazon. But the best Apple MacBook deal goes to this 13-inch MacBook Air, which is now $850 when you apply a $50 off coupon at checkout.
-
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage): Originally $999, get it for $850 when you apply a $50 off coupon at checkout at Amazon.
-
Apple MacBook Air (13.3-inch, Touch ID, Intel Core i5, 8GB, 512GB): Originally $1300, get it now for $1200 at Best Buy.
-
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7): Originally $2399, get it now for $2099 at Amazon.
-
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9): Originally $2799, get it now for $2399 at Amazon.
-
Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Magic Keyboard): Originally $1299, get it now for $1239 at Amazon.
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON AIRPODS
Apple AirPods Pro, the newest AirPods model, feature wireless charging and a “Transparency” mode that allows you to switch between noise-canceling and amplifying the sounds around you.The Apple AirPods with a wired charging case are the oldest model of AirPods, and the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case are a good in-between model.
Figuring out which AirPods deal is best — and which style is the best for you — likely depends on how you plan to use your AirPods. If you don’t care about how they charge, but simply want an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, the original model of AirPods with a wired charging case might be for you.
-
Apple AirPods Pro: Originally $249, get them now for $199 at Amazon. You can find them for the same price at Walmart and Target, too.
-
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: Originally $199, get them for $150 at Amazon. They are $160 now at Target and Walmart.
-
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired): Originally $159, get them now for $115 at Amazon. That’s a better price than what Target is offering.
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON IPADS
The latest iPad has a 10-inch Retina display, up to 10 hours of battery life, stereo speakers and support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. It’s on sale for $299 at Amazon right now. You can also find an Apple iPad Pro marked down, too, which offers an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display if you’ve been looking for a bigger screen.
-
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - (Latest Model, 8th Generation): Originally $329, you can get it for $299 at Amazon.
-
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - (2nd Generation): Originally $949, pre-order it for $815 at Amazon.
-
Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - (Latest Model): Originally $399, get it now for $350 at Amazon.
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON IPHONES
When it comes to iPhones, your best bet might be on the unlocked iPhones that Amazon is offering at deep discounts. The unlocked iPhone 11, which is the iPhone right behind the latest iPhone 11, is $576 at Amazon right now. What does unlocked really mean? These iPhones work and look new, but they’re pre-owned.
-
Apple iPhone 11, 64GB, Fully Unlocked (Renewed): Originally $800, get it now for $576 at Amazon.
-
Apple iPhone Xs Max, 512GB, Fully Unlocked (Renewed): Originally $1100, get it now for $665 at Amazon.
-
Save up to $600 on the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max with a qualified activation at Best Buy.
-
Save on pre-paid iPhone SEs and iPhone XR at Walmart.
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON APPLE WATCHES
Apple just announced the new Series 6 Apple Watch, but unfortunately you’ll be hard-pressed to find a deal on it this soon. Instead, this Prime Day we’ve seen the older version of Apple Watches on sale. The Apple Watch Series 3, which features GPS, a Retina display, is swim-proof and can store podcasts, is on sale for $169. You can also get it with a bigger band for $199 now.
-
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): Originally $199, get it now for $169 at Amazon. It’s the same price at Walmart, too.
-
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm): Originally $229, get it now for $199 at Amazon.
THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON APPLE ACCESSORIES
If you need an extra charging case for your AirPods, you can get just the case for $10 off this Prime Day. Those who are anti-AirPods can get the Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector for $19 now, which can work with newer versions of the iPhone that use iOS 10.
-
Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods: Originally $79, get it now for $69 at Amazon. It’s the same price at Walmart, too.
-
Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector: Originally $30, get it now for $19 at Amazon.