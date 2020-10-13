HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

dontree_m via Getty Images From AirPods to MacBooks, these are the Apple Prime Day 2020 deals you don't want to miss.

Amazon said that Prime Day would have more than a million deals — and the HuffPost Finds team will be busy finding the best ones that worth knowing about during the sale.

One of the brands we’ve seen lots of markdowns from is Apple, including on MacBooks, AirPods, iPads and iPhones. Since the company’s tech products are always a high-ticket item, you might be hoping for a discount before clicking “checkout.”

Whether you’re tired of your headphones tangling or need a new iPhone, we made sure to pick out all the best Apple deals to know on Prime Day, including Apple accessories, too.

BEST PRIME DAY AIRPODS DEAL...

Out of all the markdowns we’ve seen, we were surprised at the Apple AirPods Pro, which might just be the cheapest we’ve ever seen them at $199 at Amazon, Walmart and Target. Originally, the AirPods Pro are $249.

In case you don’t know, Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, bringing with it plenty of alternative Prime Day sales from retailers like Walmart and Target. Amazon’s Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Here are the Apple Prime Day 2020 deals you don’t want to miss out on:

Armastas via Getty Images The best Prime Day Macbook deals at Amazon and Best Buy.

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON MACBOOKS

When it comes to MacBooks, you should consider how much storage you’ll actually need and whether you want a bigger screen. Among the MacBook Pros on sale this Prime Day, the best deal is probably on the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with 512GB’s worth of storage. It was $2399 and is now $2099 at Amazon. But the best Apple MacBook deal goes to this 13-inch MacBook Air, which is now $850 when you apply a $50 off coupon at checkout.

Ирина Мещерякова via Getty Images This Prime Day, you can expect some of the best prices we've ever seen on AirPods and AirPods Pro from Amazon

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON AIRPODS

Figuring out which AirPods deal is best — and which style is the best for you — likely depends on how you plan to use your AirPods. If you don’t care about how they charge, but simply want an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, the original model of AirPods with a wired charging case might be for you.

Ziga Plahutar via Getty Images iPad and tablet deals from Apple on Prime Day.

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON IPADS

The latest iPad has a 10-inch Retina display, up to 10 hours of battery life, stereo speakers and support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. It’s on sale for $299 at Amazon right now. You can also find an Apple iPad Pro marked down, too, which offers an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display if you’ve been looking for a bigger screen.

Poike via Getty Images We found deals on the iPhone 11, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone SE at Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon.

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON IPHONES

When it comes to iPhones, your best bet might be on the unlocked iPhones that Amazon is offering at deep discounts. The unlocked iPhone 11, which is the iPhone right behind the latest iPhone 11, is $576 at Amazon right now. What does unlocked really mean? These iPhones work and look new, but they’re pre-owned.

TraceyAPhotos via Getty Images We found Apple Watch Series 3 on sale this Prime Day.

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON APPLE WATCHES

Apple just announced the new Series 6 Apple Watch, but unfortunately you’ll be hard-pressed to find a deal on it this soon. Instead, this Prime Day we’ve seen the older version of Apple Watches on sale. The Apple Watch Series 3, which features GPS, a Retina display, is swim-proof and can store podcasts, is on sale for $169. You can also get it with a bigger band for $199 now.

THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON APPLE ACCESSORIES