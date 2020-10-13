HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Various sizes of Instant Pots are on sale at Amazon, Target and Walmart this Prime Day. Here's how to find the right one for your family.

Have you already mastered bread baking, focaccia decorating and sourdough starter-ing? If you want another culinary challenge, we might recommend snagging an Instant Pot on sale this Prime Day. It’s Instant Pot season, after all.

If you’re new to cooking, an Instant Pot is a foolproof way to pull off a perfect meal with minimal effort. This kitchen hero does the work of seven different kitchen gadgets, and has the ability to slow cook, sauté, steam, stew, cook rice and keep your food warm like a chafing dish. It can even be used to make the famous Instant Pot cheesecake.

The thing is, there are several different sizes of Instant Pot on the market — and nearly all of them are on sale this Prime Day at Walmart, Target, Amazon and even The Home Depot. How do you know which Instant Pot size is best for your family?

If you’re short on counter space and usually cooking for one, the Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-quart) is perfect for making small meals. It normally retails for $80, but is on sale for up to 50% off right now.

The Instant Pot Duo (6-quart), on the other hand, can feed up to six people and is perfect for serving up a family. It normally rings in at $100, but you can get it on sale for up to 50% off on Amazon. (The cheapest we’ve ever seen it was for $49 at Walmart last Black Friday.)

For a prettier version, we recommend this Pioneer Woman Instant Pot (6-quart). It’s normally $100, but on sale for $50 at Walmart.

The Instant Pot has a 4.7-star rating and more than 95,000 reviews raving about easy meals and successful Instant Pot recipes. It has adjustable settings so you can toss in all of the ingredients in the morning and have your meal ready as soon as you’re ready for dinner. It’s also dishwasher safe, so you don’t have to stress about dirty dishes.

If you’re torn between and Instant Pot and an air fryer, you don’t have to choose. You could also get the Instant Pot Duo 7-In-1 Cooker that has an air fryer lid to give your foods a crispy, golden finish using way less oil and grease than traditional frying methods.