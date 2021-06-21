Home & Living

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals On AirPods, Earbuds And Headphones

You've been coveting them, and now they're on sale.

Tired of untangling your headphones cord all the time? Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it are good deals on Apple’s AirPods, Airpods Pro and other top wireless Bluetooth headphones picks. Whether you want your buds for working out, meetings on Zoom or zoning out during your commute, you’ll find a solid pair for a solid discount below.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage .

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

AirPods Pro with wireless charging case (24% off)
Amazon
With the ability to switch between noise cancellation and a transparency mode that enables you to hear the world around you, you'll never miss a thing. Each sweat-resistant pair comes with three sizes of soft silicone tips for customizable fit, a wireless charging case, and fast, easy connection to your iPhone or Apple laptop.

Get them from Amazon for $189.99 (originally $249). In response to Prime Day, other retailers are having sales, too. You can also get the AirPods Pro for $189.99 from Target through June 22.
AirPods with wired charging case (25% off)
Amazon
Don't mind a wired charging case? Then Airpods may be for you. The new Apple H1 headphone chip helps these earbuds connect even faster to all your devices. Always on, they can sense when they're in your ears and automatically pause when removed.

Get them from Amazon for $119 (originally $159) or get them at Walmart right now for the same price.
AirPods with wireless charging case (25% off)
Amazon
The wireless charging case holds enough power for more than 24 hours of listening time over multiple charges.

Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (regularly $199.99). The same discount is currently available at Target .
JBL Live 300 premium wireless headphones with mic (53% off)
Amazon
With just a touch, switch back and forth between full music immersion and the ability to hear ambient sounds around you. A full charge of these Bluetooth earbuds lasts six hours, but you can charge them for an extra hour's use in just 10 minutes.

Get them in blue or black for $69.95 during a limited-time lightning deal on Tuesday (originally $149.95).
Sony WF-SP800N wireless sports noise-canceling headphones with mic (55-60% off)
Amazon
With Alexa built in, these headphones do more than just use digital noise cancellation to help you focus on your workout. They're splash and water resistant, feature Sony's Extra Bass sound, and come in three great colors.

Get them in black, blue or orange for $78-$88 (originally $198).
Sony noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones with mic (61% off)
Amazon
These comfy wireless headphones have smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and up to 35 hours of battery life.

Get them in black or blue for $78 (originally $199.99).
Bose 700 noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones with mic (43% off)
Amazon
Bose promises the adaptive microphone system in these wireless headphones will provide crystal-clear calls -- and that at other times, its noise cancellation will tune out distractions. We think the soapstone colorway is just plain foxy. This pair of headphones comes with a carrying case and 20 hours of use on a single charge.

Get it in soapstone from Amazon for $229 (originally $399).
Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass wireless earbuds with mic (54% off)
Amazon
These bluetooth headphones promise extra deep bass, 9 hours of battery time on a single charge and water resistance that means you can wear them worry-free while working up a sweat.

Get them in black or blue for $59.99 during a limited-time lightning deal on Monday (originally $129.99).
Skullcandy Indy earbuds with mic(55% off)
Amazon
These sweat, water and dust resistant Bluetooth earbuds come with call, track, and volume touch controls and 16 hours of battery life.

Get them in mint, black, deep red and indigo for $38 (originally $84.99).
JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset (50% off)
Amazon
This wired JBL Quantum gaming headset feature surround sound technology, and the boom mic has echo cancellation so you can better hear others. The soft memory foam ear cushions mean you can comfortably wear them for hours.

Get it for $39.95 (originally $79.95). JBL's wireless Quantum 600 and 800 headsets are on sale, too.
A surround sound gaming headset (42% off)
Amazon
Get these for the gaming enthusiast in your life. The HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC gaming headset has 7.1 surround sound, a noise cancelling mic, adjustable bass and breathable leatherette with memory foam.

Get it in blue or blackout for $74.99 during a limited-time lightning deal on Tuesday (originally $129.99).
Workout-ready Beats Powerbeats Pro with mic (32% off)
Amazon
It's not a special Prime Day deal, but we'd be remiss not to mention that these workout faves are 32% off at the moment. It's a common deal on these sweat-resistant buds, which have a built-in mic and Apple's H1 headphones chip, but since they're one of Wirecutter's three picks for best wireless Bluetooth earbuds, we didn't want you to miss it!

Get them for $169.95 in black, ivory, glacier blue and navy (originally $249.95).
Sony noise-cancelling WH-1000XM4 headphones with mics for phone calls (29% off)
Amazon
Reviewers say calls are crystal-clear on these comfy noise-cancelling headphones with 5 built-in microphones, which is great for anyone who joins a lot of audio meetings from home. These headphones pair with multiple devices, automatically pause playback when removed, and provide up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Get them in silver, black or blue for $248 (originally $348).
Our Top Deals For Amazon Prime Day 2021
