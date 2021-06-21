Tired of untangling your headphones cord all the time? Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it are good deals on Apple’s AirPods, Airpods Pro and other top wireless Bluetooth headphones picks. Whether you want your buds for working out, meetings on Zoom or zoning out during your commute, you’ll find a solid pair for a solid discount below.
To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage .
AirPods Pro with wireless charging case (24% off)
AirPods with wired charging case (25% off)
AirPods with wireless charging case (25% off)
JBL Live 300 premium wireless headphones with mic (53% off)
Sony WF-SP800N wireless sports noise-canceling headphones with mic (55-60% off)
Sony noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones with mic (61% off)
Bose 700 noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones with mic (43% off)
Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass wireless earbuds with mic (54% off)
Skullcandy Indy earbuds with mic(55% off)
JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset (50% off)
A surround sound gaming headset (42% off)
Workout-ready Beats Powerbeats Pro with mic (32% off)
Sony noise-cancelling WH-1000XM4 headphones with mics for phone calls (29% off)
