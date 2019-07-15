Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Prime Day Bestseller: 23andMe Ancestry DNA Kit Deal

Get Amazon's 23andMe DNA Kit Prime Day deal for 2019.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

This DNA kit was <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/2lxIojB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Amazon's best-selling item on Prime Day last year</a></strong>. Get it this year for cheap.
There’s something to be said for following the crowd, and this bestselling Prime Day deal from 2018 is all the proof you need.

For Prime Day 2019, the 23andMe DNA Health + Ancestry Kit is on sale for $99 — that’s half off its original $200 price tag. Considering it was one of Amazon’s bestselling products on Prime Day last year, it’s no surprise this deal takes the cake as one of 2019′s bestsellers, too.

If you’ve been curious about your roots or can’t think of a good gift for an upcoming family member’s birthday, this ancestry kit is a clever idea that’ll give you talking points for years to come.

The <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/2lxIojB" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">23andMe DNA Health + Ancestry Kit</a></strong> makes a great gift.
The kits use saliva DNA samples to create a personalized genetic report that outlines health, traits and ancestry information. It can also outline genetic health risks as well as carrier status for inherited conditions.

If you’re interested in the 23andMe deal, we recommend grabbing it sooner rather than later. This major Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal has been a big hit for the last two years, so it could sell out.

Still, if you’re not sold on 23andMe, there are plenty of other Prime Day deals on DNA kits, like 50% off the AncestryDNA Test Kit. If you’re interested in the more basic 23andMe Personal Ancestry DNA Test Kit without the health component, you can actually get it at Target for $79.

