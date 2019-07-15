FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

HuffPost This DNA kit was Amazon's best-selling item on Prime Day last year. Get it this year for cheap.

There’s something to be said for following the crowd, and this bestselling Prime Day deal from 2018 is all the proof you need.

If you’ve been curious about your roots or can’t think of a good gift for an upcoming family member’s birthday, this ancestry kit is a clever idea that’ll give you talking points for years to come.

HuffPost The 23andMe DNA Health + Ancestry Kit makes a great gift.

The kits use saliva DNA samples to create a personalized genetic report that outlines health, traits and ancestry information. It can also outline genetic health risks as well as carrier status for inherited conditions.

If you’re interested in the 23andMe deal, we recommend grabbing it sooner rather than later. This major Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal has been a big hit for the last two years, so it could sell out.