FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

sturti via Getty Images

Whether you are expecting or know someone who has a little one on the way, now’s the time to snag some of the best baby deals of the year. With Amazon Prime Day 2019 finally here, there are dozens of discounts on baby deals waiting to be scooped up.

Amazon

You’ll also find 30% savings on accessories and clothes from Gerber Baby and The Children’s Place, as well as markdowns on a new line called Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson, an Amazon Fashion partnership that’s launching on Prime Day.

Because there’s a lot on sale, we’ve curated some of the best Prime Day baby deals we’ve spotted so far.

Take a look below: