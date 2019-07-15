Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 Baby Deals So Far

Car seat deals, toys, diapers and other baby items are on sale.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Whether you are expecting or know someone who has a little one on the way, now’s the time to snag some of the best baby deals of the year. With Amazon Prime Day 2019 finally here, there are dozens of discounts on baby deals waiting to be scooped up.

If it’s time to move on to that convertible car seat, there are some deep discounts worth browsing. The Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat is $240 until July 17, and the Maxi-Cosi Magellan 5-in-1 Convertible Car Seat is on sale for only $250 (that’s $100 off the original price). The Skip Hop 3-Stage Activity Center, as well as other Skip Hop items like diaper bag backpacks, tub toys and travel accessories, are marked down by 20% until 7 a.m. on July 17.

You’ll also find 30% savings on accessories and clothes from Gerber Baby and The Children’s Place, as well as markdowns on a new line called Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson, an Amazon Fashion partnership that’s launching on Prime Day.

In 2018 we saw deals on disposable diapers and baby monitors, and so far this year we’re seeing similar items. You can grab some Eco by Naty Premium Disposable Baby Diapers for Sensitive Skin for 29% off their regular price and a Joovy Nook High Chair ― a highly reviewed high chair by baby item review sites ― for more than 30% off the original $100 price.

Because there’s a lot on sale, we’ve curated some of the best Prime Day baby deals we’ve spotted so far.

Take a look below:

1
Maxi-Cosi Magellan 5-in-1 Convertible Car Seat
Amazon
Get the Maxi-Cosi Magellan 5-in-1 Convertible Car Seatfor $279.99 until July 17. SHOP THE DEAL HERE.
2
Silly Apples Unisex Baby Cotton Blend 3-Piece Short-Sleeve Set
Amazon
You can save up to 50% on select kids' and baby styles like this Silly Apples Unisex Baby Cotton Blend 3-Piece Short-Sleeve Set.SHOP MORE KIDS' & BABY FASHION HERE
3
KidKraft Activity Sandbox with Canopy
Amazon
This KidKraft Activity Sandbox with a canopy is normally $186, but you can get it for 63% off during Prime Day 2019. SHOP ADDITIONAL TOYS & GAMES DEALS HERE
4
Ergobaby Travel System Ready Stroller
Amazon
Ergobaby's Travel System Ready Stroller with the 180 reversible handle with one-hand fold abilities is 69% off this Prime Day. Deal is only good through 8:00 p,m. ET on July 16.SHOP THE ERGOBABY DEALS HERE
5
Ergobaby 360 All Carry Positions Baby Carrier
Amazon
The Ergobaby 360 Carrier for all carry positions is available at 38% off in various colors, including the award winning cool mesh option in khaki green, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 16.SHOP THE ERGOBABY DEALS HERE
6
Skip Hop Explore and More Baby's View 3-Stage Activity Center
Amazon
Skip Hop Explore and More Baby's View 3-Stage Activity Center is 20% off during Amazon's Prime Day deal event. SHOP THE SKIP HOP DEALS HERE.
7
BOB Revolution Flex 2.0 Jogging Stroller
Amazon
Get the BOB Revolution Flex 2.0 Jogging Stroller which holds babies up to 75 pounds, has a UPF 50+ canopy and an adjustable handlebar for 28% off the original price. SHOP THE BOB REVOLUTION DEALS HERE
8
Ergobaby Swaddle Wrap, Original Swaddler, Sparrows
Amazon
Grab an Ergobaby Swaddle Wrap for 50% off at 10:30 a.m. on July 16.SHOP THE ERGOBABY DEALS HERE
9
Britax Pinnacle ClickTight G1.1 Harness-2-Booster Car Seat
Amazon
The Britax Pinnacle ClickTight G1.1 Harness-2-Booster Car Seat with three layer impact protection is 20% off July 15th only. SHOP THE BRITAX DEALS HERE
10
adidas Baby Girls' Tricot Zip Jacket and Pant Set
Amazon
Grab this cute little Adidas Baby Girls' Tricot Zip Jacketand Pant Set or browse other Adidas clothing, footwear and accessories with up to 30% off during the two-day event. SHOP THE ADIDAS DEALS HERE.
11
Ergobaby Sleeping Bag,
Amazon
The Ergobaby Sleeping Bag with silver moons will be 50% off on July 16, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.SHOP THE ERGOBABY DEALS HERE
12
Jefferies Socks, Llc Unisex-baby Newborn 6 Pack Seamless Sport Crew Socks
Amazon
Get a 6-pack of these adorable Jefferies Socks unisex-newborn crew socks for 30% during the Prime Day event. SHOP THE JEFFERIES SOCKS DEALS HERE
