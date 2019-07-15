FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
Whether you are expecting or know someone who has a little one on the way, now’s the time to snag some of the best baby deals of the year. With Amazon Prime Day 2019 finally here, there are dozens of discounts on baby deals waiting to be scooped up.
If it’s time to move on to that convertible car seat, there are some deep discounts worth browsing. The Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat is $240 until July 17, and the Maxi-Cosi Magellan 5-in-1 Convertible Car Seat is on sale for only $250 (that’s $100 off the original price). The Skip Hop 3-Stage Activity Center, as well as other Skip Hop items like diaper bag backpacks, tub toys and travel accessories, are marked down by 20% until 7 a.m. on July 17.
You’ll also find 30% savings on accessories and clothes from Gerber Baby and The Children’s Place, as well as markdowns on a new line called Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson, an Amazon Fashion partnership that’s launching on Prime Day.
In 2018 we saw deals on disposable diapers and baby monitors, and so far this year we’re seeing similar items. You can grab some Eco by Naty Premium Disposable Baby Diapers for Sensitive Skin for 29% off their regular price and a Joovy Nook High Chair ― a highly reviewed high chair by baby item review sites ― for more than 30% off the original $100 price.
Because there’s a lot on sale, we’ve curated some of the best Prime Day baby deals we’ve spotted so far.
